Trump supporters unfurl an American in front of the Oregon governor's mansion, Mahonia Hall, on January 1, 2020 while demonstrating against health restrictions that have closed schools and businesses across the state to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 150 demonstrators were met by a dozen Salem and state police who looked on. Multiple arrests were made by police elsewhere in Salem throughout the day as Trump supporters marched through the downtown area and to the state capitol building.