(The Center Square) — A number of notable names in Pacific Northwest politics will be following President-elect Joe Biden to the White House, his campaign has announced.
According to a list of names released Thursday by the Biden-Harris campaign team, several civic and political movers from Oregon and Washington will help Biden with the transitional process of making appointments to federal agencies, among other duties.
Among the hundreds of names listed, five come from Washington and Oregon political circles.
Veronica Valdez is a commissional specialist at the Port of Seattle and is on the team reviewing the Department of Defense.
Kiran Ahuja, CEO of Philanthropy Northwest, will be on the Office of Personnel Management review team.
Maggie Thomas, who spent a few months on Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2020 presidential campaign as “deputy climate director," is joining the Department of Interior team.
Seattle-based Grist's Fix Solutions Lab will also see its director, Lisa Garcia, join Biden's EPA review team.
Nik Bloser, chief of staff to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, will also be joining Biden’s transition team in D.C., the governor’s office said Thursday.
Blosser has served in Brown's office since early 2017 after a career in public policy and business development.
"I am heartened that President-Elect Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris and their transition team have selected Nik for this important role," Brown said. "He has my full support, and I am confident he will help President-Elect Biden and his team support states in their approach to this crisis and the long recovery that will follow.”
Blosser will be succeeded by Brown's deputy chief of staff, Gina Zejdlik, an attorney who served as Interim Elections Director and Brown’s chief of staff at the Secretary of State Office.
Inslee's name has frequently come up in national media coverage as a potential candidate for EPA secretary. The governor has said he remains committed to his gubernatorial duties since winning a third-term this month.