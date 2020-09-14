(The Center Square) – As hundreds of thousands of acres burn across Oregon and Washington, fire crews are beginning to see positive results as counties begin to relax a handful of evacuation orders.
The Forest Service Northwest reported on Sunday that more than 8,500 firefighters across Oregon and Washington are combating 35 major wildfires burning more than 1,626,000 acres.
Oregon
Gov. Kate Brown warned last week that Oregonians could see a historic loss of life and property from the ongoing wildfires. Nearly 40,000 people in the state are evacuated while half a million are under one of three levels of evacuation orders.
Federal aid has since been approved over past days by FEMA while hundreds of National Guard have been deployed to combat blazes in the region.
According to Gov. Brown on Thursday, Oregon has lost more than 900,000 acres to wildfires this year. That is twice the annual average, Brown said.
Air quality throughout Oregon and greater American West Coast ranged from "Hazardous" to "Very Unhealthy" from the Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow Index.
A modest chance of rain is forecast for northwestern Oregon through the next several days while temperatures have fallen to the 70s in light of dense fog and smoke.
Riverside Fire
The Riverside Fire that began on September 8 in Clackamas County is now at 132,000 acres, the National Wildfire Coordinating Group reported (NWCP) on Sunday.
The cities of Oregon City, Canby, and Sandy have all seen their evacuation orders lowered from Level 2 "Get Set" to "Get Ready" the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday.
Clackamas County officials still say there is a risk of the fire merging with the giant Santiam Fire one mile to the south. More than 22,000 residents are evacuated, according to the NWCP.
Since Sunday, 315 personnel are fighting the Riverside Fire on the ground. The fire is zero percent contained. The NWCP regards it as human-caused.
Santiam Fire
In Marion County, the Santiam Fire that began way back on August 16 has drawn more than 1,800 fire fighters by Sunday, according to NWCP. The fire has burned a total of 326,000 acres over the weekend between the now merged Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires. Both fires are still virtually uncontrolled.
The towns of Stayton and Silverton, however, both lowered their Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation orders to Level 1 "Get Ready" over the weekend.
The state capitol of Salem has not been issued any evacuation notices.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office reported late Saturday that two more people have died from the Santiam Fire following the deaths of two people reported last week.
NWCP reported on Sunday that around 11,000 people in Marion County have been evacuated.
Linn and Lane Counties
The 161,000 acre Holiday Farm Fire threatening Linn and Lane Counties was 5 percent contained on Sunday, NWCP reported.
At least one person from the was recovered by the Lane County Sheriff's Office over the weekend. On Sunday, 628 personnel were fighting the blaze which could be contained around Halloween, according to the NWCP.
Douglas County
The 115,000 acre Archie Creek fire near Sutherlin and Roseburg was 10 percent contained on Sunday, NWCP reported. As many as 530 personnel were working on containing it on Sunday. Its cause is unknown.
Jackson County
On Sunday, the city of Medford reported that the deadly Alameda Fire burning was 60 percent contained. At least 600 homes were reported destroyed by the 3,200 acre fire while there were four dead from the fire in the city of Ashland, the Jackson County Sheriff reported.
The Jackson County Sheriff announced on Friday that one arrest was made in Ashland in connection to arson. The investigation is ongoing.
Oregon fire leadership
Sunday's developments follows news of Oregon Fire Marshal Jim Walker's resignation from his position on Saturday.
Speaking to the Statesman Journal over the weekend, Walker revealed his sudden departure was related to his decision to personally go out searching for the family of a public employee located in Santiam Canyon. Walker said he wanted to handle the issue himself.
"So what I said is, 'Let me go. Let me do this for you,'" Walker said. "And so that's what I did."
Everyone in the family is now safe, save for one person from the family who remains unaccounted for since Sunday, Walker said.
Walker's boss, Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton, decided to place Walker on leave thereafter.
"Superintendent Hampton's assessment was I overstepped my role and took this action without authority to do so," Walker said.
Washington
After seeing as many as 330,000 acres burn in little more than a day following Labor Day Weekend, Washington is seeing steady progress fighting a range of big wildfires.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources manages around 13 million acres of state-owned and private forests.
On Sunday, the NIFC reported that 678,000 acres have burned across the state.
Evans Canyon Fire
Since Sunday, the 75,000 acre Evans Canyon Fire in Yakima and Kittitas Counties was 90 percent contained as just 100 personnel continued mop-up operations.
Pearl Hill Fire
After burning more than 223,000 acres of eastern Washington, the Pearl Hill Fire has drawn more than 528 firefighting personnel and is 80 percent contained following its September 7 start.
National Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Bodnar reported over the weekend that changing wind patterns covered eastern Washington in a thick blanket of smoke, lowering temperatures by a good ten degrees.
According to Division Zulu Supervisor Jeremy Delack, the thick smoke shaded the blaze long enough for fire crews to form a defensive line around the worst of the area.
The fire's cause is under investigation.
Cold Springs Fire
The Cold Springs Fire near Omak in Douglas County, which killed at least one person after beginning around September 6, has burned 188,000 acres on Sunday, the NWCP reported.
About 45 percent of the fire has been contained by 290 personnel. Its cause is being investigated.
Conspiracies
Late Saturday, Facebook Policy Communications Director Andy Stone announced the website would be taking down unsubstantiated claims West Coast wildfires were being set by far-right and anti-fascist groups. Stone did not specify what accounts or pages would be affected.
A Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy was put on leave over the weekend after making "inappropriate statements" related to the wildfires' cause in a video.
“The Sheriff’s Office mission is to provide calm and safety especially during unprecedented times such as these," said Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts. "I expect nothing less of our deputies, and apologize to all in our community.”
Conspiracy theories related to wildfire in the western U.S. have abounded on social media and drawn condemnation from local, state, and national authorities.