(The Center Square) — Outdoor recreation was a big industry in pre-pandemic times and was on track to grow even more, according to a new federal report.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) broke down outdoor recreation into three broad categories: conventional activities (bicycling, boating, hiking, hunting), core activities (gardening and outdoor concerts), and supporting activities (construction, travel and tourism, local trips, and government expenditures).
The report, released this week, found that the outdoor recreation industry grew by a good 1.3% last year compared to the 2.2% growth for the whole U.S. economy after adjusting for inflation.
In Oregon and Washington, outdoor recreation accounted for 2% and 2.9% of state gross domestic product in 2019, respectively.
That would mean the industry accounted for about $4.4 billion in Oregon and $17.7 billion in Washington last year.
Outdoor recreation made up the largest share of state GDP in Hawaii where it made up 5.8% in 2019. It made up the smallest percentage of state GDP in Connecticut where it accounted for only 1.3% that same year.
Boating and fishing were the most profitable conventional activity in 30 states including Florida and Texas plus the District of Columbia, taking in $23.6 billion in current-dollar value added.
RV travel finished second place at $18.6 billion in current-dollar value added and was the latest conventional activity in 10 states including Indiana and Ohio.
Snow-bound activities from skiing to snowboarding was the largest conventional activity in Colorado, Utah, Vermont, and Wyoming, in current-dollar value added and the sixth largest conventional activity nationwide at $6.3 billion.
The arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation, and food services sector was the single largest contributor to outdoor recreation overall last year, the report found, accounting for $128.5 billion.
Retail and manufacturing followed in second and third place contributing around $98.6 billion and $55 billion, respectively.
The future of outdoor recreation this winter remains more uncertain than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming possibly of another stay-at-home order for states like Oregon.
Oregon ski resorts have spent months planning for socially-distanced holiday getaways as the state's economy hinges on an eventual vaccine.