(The Center Square) – Wildfires, a recession, and COVID-19 may have battered Oregon's economy this past year, but a new revenue forecast has put its balance sheet closer to being in the black.
Oregon's Office of Economic Analysis (OOEA) now anticipates state general fund money and lottery revenues for the next two years to clock in at $22.3 billion, or $21 million more than expected earlier this month.
The new budget forecast released on Wednesday is so good that some state economists expect millions to go back into taxpayers' pockets.
Under state law, when the state takes in 2% more than expected it triggers a "kicker," or tax money the state will owe them back. That amount is projected to be $571 million if forecasts prove true.
State economist Josh Lehner with the OOEA attributed the sunnier forecast to federal aid passed by Congress in December, a booming equity market, and flush corporate revenue. But that forecast sets the state's general fund numbers below the $22.4 billion in general fund money in 2019-2021 budget.
"With both federal aid and asset booms expected to expire, revenue growth will remain modest during the 2021-23 budget period," Lehner wrote. "Should this baseline outlook come to pass, state resources will have remained roughly unchanged for three consecutive budgets. This growth is not sufficient to keep up with rising need for, and the cost of, providing public services."
That will prove especially true if the state holds off on implementing services included in Measure 110's addiction centers as Gov. Kate Brown suggested in December.
With 31 Oregon counties set to reopen businesses for limited indoor services on Friday, workers are poised to see more hours and take-home pay, especially in Oregon's hard-hit hospitality industry.
The OOEA also estimates the state can expect to return to low unemployment by early 2023, or 6 to 9 months sooner than prior forecasts predicted.
"Even with this good news, it is important to move forward cautiously, as the road ahead remains unpredictable," Brown said. "We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling with job losses, underemployment, and making ends meet."
Oregon's total cash reserves still stand at $1.6 billion, but budget cuts could still be on the table if public services see expansion and taxes see little increases.
The state may also get a piece of a $350 billion state aid package in the works by Congress, which Oregon Republicans say should be more than enough.
“Given the state’s fragile economy, we must exercise fiscal discipline, not increase taxes or grow government programs and bureaucracy,” state House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, said. “Many of these scars run deep and will take time to fully reveal themselves. For the time being, the bipartisan federal pandemic relief has proven effective in supporting families and the state’s finances.”
Wednesday's new numbers may not mean much for the 6.4% of Oregon workers without a job. The state has recovered just 37% of all jobs lost to the last year to date, Oregon Employment Department reports.
Moreover, working parents without telecommuting options make up about one out of five Oregonians, by the OOEA's estimates, and new strains of the virus mean shutdowns could come again.
About 7% of the 4.2 million people in Oregon are fully vaccinated and 16% are in the process, the CDC's COVID Tracker showed on Friday.
COVID-19 case rates are now below 1,000 per week, but state health officials can join state economists in warning Oregonians that the state is not out of the woods yet.