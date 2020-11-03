(The Center Square) — Oregonian voters approved of every single statewide ballot measure that came their way Tuesday night effectively reshaping the state's drug policy and campaign finance system.
Measure 107 will allow state lawmakers and local municipalities to place a cap on campaign contributions and further regulate campaign ads. The measure was approved by an overwhelming 76% of voters as 9:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Oregon was among 11 states without any limits on campaign contributions and the lone deep blue state of the pack.
Voters in Oregon also approved Measure 108, which raises cigarette taxes from $1.33 per pack to $3.33 per pack and taxes e-cigarettes at 65% to fund Oregon Health Authority programs. The measure was tracking at 66% approval as of 9:00 p.m.Tuesday night.
Two more historic ballot measures, 109 and 110, were both approved with more than 56% and 59% of the vote, respectively.
Measure 109 legalizes psilocybin, more commonly known as "magic mushrooms," for medical purposes under the supervision of a medical professional.
Decriminalize Nature Portland has voiced criticism of the measure for potentially driving up the cost of the substance by requiring medical prescriptions.
Measure 110 funds substance abuse clinics with the state's cannabis tax revenue and pushes treatment over imprisonment for possession of cocaine, heroin, and other illicit drugs on the U.S. Justice Department's drug schedule.
Proponents of the measure included a range of defense attorneys, faith leaders, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Opponents of the measure included law enforcement and the Oregon Catholic Conference.
The Oregon Secretary of State has until December 3 to certify final election results.