(The Center Square) — March 17 was the day things changed for Jennifer Clampit Walsh of Toledo, Oregon, a seasonal server of four years at Mo’s Seafood and Chowder in Newport along the Oregon coast.
She was still on on-call status and working a desk job at Ocean Equity Real Estate and Investments when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and the economy full-swing. Walsh was left to apply for unemployment insurance after the restaurant was forced to close down and she quit her office job for her health.
Nearly 14 weeks later, navigating the state’s unemployment claims process has been anything but easy for Walsh. Her claim was denied and she since applied for pandemic unemployment insurance. She is still told months later her information is being forwarded.
Walsh said was put on hold for a good six hours on Tuesday and over an hour Friday.
"I've spent more time redialing and getting a busy signal than time talking to anyone," Walsh said. "The chances of getting disconnected once you are put on hold are very high. Then you have to redial over and over again to try to get past the busy signal."
According to data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Oregon has seen 509,892 total unemployment claims from approximately 26.3 percent of state workers since March 1.
During a July 1 press briefing, Unemployment Insurance Division Administrator David Gerstenfeld said over 21,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were paid out and another 29,000 were still being processed.
Walsh and her husband live with a host of family members such as her 84-year-old grandmother, who requires 24-hour care for dementia, and their four children, two of whom are adults with special needs.
Her husband has been on disability since April of last year after injuring his back while working at Depoe Bay Brewery. His disability payments and occasional help from Walsh’s grandmother help pay the bills that are quickly stacking up.
They have worked to renegotiate their car loans, but their new terms will expire after July.
The family relies on the Oregon Health Plan for health insurance, but Walsh is unsure if they will qualify if her pandemic unemployment assistance claim goes through.
Walsh said she has considered taking online classes and has looked into getting online jobs through Upwork given her fear of bringing COVID-19 home to her grandmother from an in-person job.
In the past few months, Walsh said the ordeal has taken a toll on her marriage and she finds herself in constant doubt about the future.
“I'm feeling hopeless and lost on what I can or should do,” Walsh said. “We have four generations in our house and I want to do what is best for all of us.”
A proposal announced Thursday by Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, would send $500 emergency relief checks to Oregonians still waiting on unemployment benefits.
"I know that people need help now," Kotek said in a statement. "While the Oregon Employment Department works on processing all existing claims, this action can help frustrated Oregonians get some direct cash assistance as soon as possible."
The proposal calls for $35 million of the state's CARES Act funds to pay approximately 70,000 people still going through the process.
"This isn’t a fix, this is a band-aid," Courtney said in a statement. "We need to get cash into the hands of Oregonians who have been waiting on their benefits for months."
According to the legislators, the proposal would see the Department of Administrative Services develop "a simple process" to quickly pay Oregonians awaiting benefits from the state’s Employment Department.
The checks would apply to those who have filed for benefits from the regular unemployment insurance program and the pandemic unemployment assistance program.
For Walsh, the $500 proposal from the state legislature is just "another phone number and another application to fill out."
"Instead of anyone in charge taking ownership of the problems in the system so it can be fixed, they're just trying to placate people by saying they'll get more money,” Walsh said. "But I personally would prefer the 14 weeks of PUA I've been waiting for."
Jahnavia Rose of Medford, Oregon, worked at a farm before being laid off earlier this year. She gave up calling the Employment Office on Friday after weeks of unanswered calls.
For Rose, the proposal is as good as "pissing on a fire."
“How long is that going to take?” Rose said. "I have less than $20 to my very name. Thank God I don't have kids."
Theodore Harris of Beaverton, Oregon, worked at a photography company before being laid off in the spring and getting hired by Fred Meyer grocery store chain as a gas attendant.
He left the company in April after complaining to the manager and store director numerous times about hazardous working conditions.
"We had over a 1,000 people come in at once sometimes with barely any safety regulations," Harris said. "I'm unsure where Fred Meyer is now, but we constantly ran out of gloves and face masks too during the time I was there."
Harris applied for unemployment insurance at the end of April and his application remains in adjudication because he resigned from a job.
Each week, Harris gets a letter saying his application has a "problem," which he adds to the mural of letters from the Oregon Employment Office now lining his wall.
"I know many people have far more weeks than me, but at the same time, having them expect us to wait 12 to 14 weeks for adjudication is unacceptable," Harris said.
Calls to the Oregon Employment Department can last for hours, according to Harris, and the process leaves him with a sense of dread.
"It's difficult to sleep each night knowing you potentially could get denied after waiting this long," Harris said. "I have no guarantee that I'd even get approved which is horrifying to me this late in the game."
Harris said he has accrued about $1,500 of debt in the past few months to cover expenses he doubts his unemployment benefits would cover.
Harris said he feels lucky to have roommates for support even while many others do not.
The Oregon Employment Department could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Oregon Legislative Emergency Board will meet next Tuesday to consider the proposal.