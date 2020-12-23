(The Center Square) – The governor's of Washington and Oregon say their states will still be short of vaccine doses for weeks, but as more do come in, teachers will be further ahead in line.
Under Oregon's current and ongoing Phase 1a, frontline health care workers are first up for receiving the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna along with residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said during a Tuesday news conference that the state will be prioritizing its nearly 31,000 K-12 school teachers as the next group of essential workers to receive the vaccines under Phase 1b. Taking the vaccines is voluntary and not required for employment, Brown said.
“Getting our teachers and school staff vaccinated will help ensure we are making our learning environments as safe as possible,” Brown said. “We need to make sure our kids know they come first.”
Oregon Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod, R-Lyons, voiced support for such a move after Monday's special legislative session.
In 2019, Oregon's high school graduation rates ranked near the bottom of the entire country, according to state data. State education officials fear students could see an extended school year in 2021 to make up for lost time, which would also drive up education costs.
Brown did not indicate when the next phase will begin, but joined Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen in pointing fingers at the federal government for miscommunication over planned weekly vaccine shipments.
So far, the OHA reports Oregon has received 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to date and plans on receiving 25,350 later this week or 40% less than the state said it was told by federal agencies.
Allen said Oregon has another 12,100 doses from Moderna on hand since Monday and expects another 72,100 doses this week.
Health and Human Services denied responsibility for distribution hiccups last week despite Pfizer stating it had not received orders to rollout millions more doses it has warehoused.
Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines require two doses taken three weeks apart. They are expected to provide year-long protection from the virus a week after the second dose for about 95% of recipients.
Pfizer's is approved for those ages 16 and up while Moderna's is approved for those 18 and up. Common side effects include fever, headaches and soreness.
OHA officials reported on Monday that 4,475 health care workers received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses since rollouts began on Dec. 16.
Allen said that the OHA expects to get at least 189,722 doses of the vaccines before New Year's as the state rushes to vaccinate as many of its 4.2 million people as possible.
Washington also plans to vaccinate its K-12 teachers after health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents in its next round of inoculations.
The decision comes as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee lowered the bar for schools to reopen under the state's non-binding health metrics last week. Virtually all school districts in the state of 7.2 million people and Oregon remain closed as most students learn online.
Outgoing Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman said last week that it's still up in the air who the recipients of the third round of inoculations will be.
Grocery store workers, prison guards, and restaurant employees in Washington and Oregon are among those lobbying hardest for priority vaccinations.
"We feel torn," Wiesman said. "There is limited vaccine and we need to do the best decision-making we can with the data we have and the values that are out there in terms of trying to share equitable access."
Washington Department of Health officials report that the state expects 44,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, down by 40% from prior federal estimates.
Wiesman said the state anticipates getting 128,000 additional doses of Moderna's vaccine this week as well.
Pfizer and Moderna announced earlier this year they intend to produce at least a billion doses of their vaccines by sometime in 2021.
CDC officials recommend that at least 75% of America's 328 million people will likely have to receive the vaccine to break the pandemic's chain of transmission.
On Tuesday, the DOH reported 1,252 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths, raising statewide cases from the virus to 227,887 cases and 3,131 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The DOH reports 8,303 cases as probable.
Tuesday also saw the OHA report 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths from the virus, bringing the state's caseload to 105,073 and the death toll to 1,382.