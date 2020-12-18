(The Center Square) — Governors all over the country say their states are being shortchanged COVID-19 vaccines and Gov. Kate Brown is among them.
On Thursday, the governor tweeted that the state was informed by the CDC that its shipment of 40,950 vaccine doses from Pfizer slated for Sunday, December 20 has been slashed to 25,350, or 40% less than planned.
Brown reiterated prior claims of hers on Thursday that the federal government is keeping state health officials out of the loop on vaccine shipments.
"This was a federal decision, and I am seeking answers from the CDC about the reliability of the data we are receiving from week-to-week as Oregon builds our vaccine distribution plan," Brown tweeted.
The news follows a mea culpa from the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday concerning its misreporting of the number of Pfizer doses four Oregon hospitals received that day.
The OHA reported on Friday that another 35,100 Pfizer doses have arrived for 16 hospitals around Oregon, including those in Bend and Salem. Of that batch, 10,725 doses will be allocated for nursing facilities.
A total of 658 Oregon health care workers have been vaccinated as of Thursday, including those inoculated live on camera Wednesday, the OHA says.
The OHA is anticipating 71,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine the week of December 20 and 31,700 doses the week of December 27. It was approved for emergency distribution on Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee shared much of Brown's frustration on Thursday.
"We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success," Inslee tweeted. "No explanation was given."
In a statement released on Thursday, Pfizer suggested it had not received the go-ahead from federal authorities to release more doses.
“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed," the statement read. "We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses."
Washington state officials were alerted to the reduction by the CDC, according to Inslee.
About 60,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine hit Washington this week and were meant to be followed by 160,000 more by the end of December.
Washington now has a total of 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on hand and anticipates 180,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reported similar vaccine reductions she says came with no explanation from federal authorities.
Pfizer has stated it aims to distribute 50 million doses of its vaccine worldwide and up to 1.3 billion by sometime in 2021.
Human trial data from the company suggests it should be 95% effective against the COVID-19 virus and provide protection after two doses taken three weeks apart.
It is hoped that protection will kick in a week after the second dose for as long as a year. Common side effects include fever, tiredness, soreness, and joint pain.
The Moderna vaccine is thought to offer nearly identical protection and possible side effects and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures for 30 days.
The Pfizer vaccine, by contrast, must be stored at sub-zero temperatures and used within 20 days.