(The Center Square) — Portland-area residents can help make history by partaking in Oregon Health & Science University's late-stage study of a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
OHSU is the only institution in Oregon that is conducting a phase three clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, dubbed AZD1222.
The vaccine is designed to be given in two injections that are administered about four weeks apart, OHSU officials said. The trial seeks to enroll a total of 30,000 participants who will be monitored for two years.
"Oregon Health & Science University is proud to contribute to the world’s most pressing challenge right now: identifying a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for everyone," said OHSU President Danny Jacobs. "We’re asking Portland-area residents to volunteer for this trial and help bring all of us closer to stopping this devastating pandemic."
The trial will see two-thirds of its participants receive the experimental vaccine and one third will receive a placebo. As a double-blind study, neither participants nor scientists will know who receives the vaccine or the placebo.
Trial participants must be 18 or older and not have contracted COVID-19.
They must live within about one and a half hours of OHSU’s Marquam Hill/South Waterfront campus in Portland and have no medical issues or at least stable medical conditions.
Participants must also not be pregnant and be at significant risk of contracting COVID-19.
In August, a Medford clinic was the first Oregon institution to begin phase three human trials for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Moderna.
Moderna was the second company to submit its vaccine for emergency FDA approval on Monday along with pharmaceutical company Pfizer.
Both of their vaccines were proven to be 90% effective in recent human trials, according to test results released by the two companies.
If either vaccine is approved in December, at least 30,000 Oregonian health care workers could get a shot in the arm by January, according to Gov. Kate Brown.