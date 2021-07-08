(The Center Square) – The Oregon Employment Department is falling short of its goal to reduce wait times that remain more than double what it promised.
The OED set out to answer 80% of calls in 15 minutes and resolve 90% of online requests for help in a week by June 30. OED Director David Gerstenfeld said this week that callers spend an average of 34 minutes on hold and often wait as long as two weeks for responses to online messages. That's too long for most jobless Oregonians waiting on help.
Many say they often wait far longer for a response of any kind. Some say they've been put on hold for as long as an hour and 10 minutes. Others remain on hold for as long as three hours just to be told to use the website to request assistance.
By comparison, wait times by phone lasted as long as 216 minutes in May 2020 or the equivalent of $43.20 in earned income based on Oregon's minimum wage at the time. Since then, Oregon's unemployment rate has fallen back down from a high of 14.2% in May 2020 to 5.9% in June 2021.
Since the pandemic first hit, Oregon was among the worst states in the nation to receive unemployment benefits, lagging far behind federal standards. The OED has since begun efforts to modernize its aging computer systems that gained the attention of state lawmakers and plaintiffs in 2020. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.
OED Director David Gerstenfeld told reporters last week during a news briefing the department is struggling to find more people to answer phone lines.
"Like a lot of Oregon employers, we're still struggling to find enough workers," Gerstenfeld said. "We are making very real progress though."
Based on OED salary data, Oregon's two-week response times to online inquiries cost about $1,294.40 per inquiry, assuming claims specialists are working a 40-hour workweek at a rate of $16.18 per hour.
The OED saw additional wait times over the three-day Fourth of July weekend in light of many staff members taking time off, the agency reported.
Oregon was among several states targeted by mass unemployment claim fraudsters in 2020, though the OED has refused to share any data detailing its full scope.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data, Oregon paid out about $1.5 million in fraudulent unemployment claims during 2020. Around $50,000 was recovered in 2020. Those figures highlight federal unemployment programs, not the state's regular unemployment insurance program. 11
All told, 10.91% of unemployment benefits paid out in Oregon were inaccurate or the 22nd highest volume in the country, the Department of Labor reports.
Other states have seen similar instances of fraud. In 2020, Washington, as hit by cyberattacks costing it $650 million. More than half has been recovered.
The Oregon Legislature passed a series of reforms to the state's unemployment system this past session. They include an eight-month delay in implementing the state's family leave program—which was set to begin in January 2023—in light of the OED's COVID-induced administrative burdens. State lawmakers also passed an unemployment insurance tax cut, saving employers about $2.4 billion over the next decade. No legislation in 2021 offered any immediate solutions to the OED's problems of connecting claimants with help.