(The Center Square) — Oregon’s unemployment rate fell last month in spite of reopening phases being rolled back across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but job gains might be losing steam.
The Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday that the statewide unemployment rate fell from 11.6 percent in June to 10.4 percent in July.
By the end of April, the state had lost a staggering 266,000 jobs. In June, Oregon employers added 57,000 non-farm payroll jobs and 20,500 in July.
This all follows Gov. Kate Brown sending rural Umatilla, Morrow, and Malheur counties back to earlier phases of reopening over the past few weeks.
Josh Lehner of the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis noted that Tuesday's figures may still underscore problems for the state's long-term recovery.
"This measure excludes those on temporary layoff and includes folks who have recently given up looking for work," Lehner said. "July's increase is one indication that the amount of permanent damage, while still relatively small, isn't seeing improvements like the headline rate suggests."
Indeed's chief economist Jed Kolko noted this week that the biggest job gains have gone to those with lower levels of education. Job losses have so far hit hardest for college graduates who tend to be paid higher wages.
The situation is especially challenging for millions of college graduates saddled with the debt loads averaging more than $35,000, according to Experian data.
The CARES Act passed by Congress in March set student loan interest rates at zero percent through September 30.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 8 directing the U.S. Secretary of Education to suspend loan payments, stop collections, and waive interest through December 31. The order has since been questioned for its constitutionality.
Congress has shown no signs of extending the CARES Act's original provisions in past weeks, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program's extra $600 in unemployment benefits.
Leisure and hospitality businesses saw the biggest job drops early in the pandemic, but still added more than 7,000 jobs last month. Construction, manufacturing and information industries continue to bleed jobs, each cutting more than 1,000 positions last month.
Oregon’s July unemployment rate matches the national unemployment average of 10.2 percent.