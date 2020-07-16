(The Center Square) — Call the Oregon Employment Department and you may have to wait hours to talk to a human being if you do at all. Auto dialers are not helping the situation, according to OED Acting Director David Gerstenfeld.
Gerstenfeld said during a press briefing on Wednesday that auto dials were playing a significant factor in clogging up the department’s phone lines and increasing wait times for assistance.
Auto dialers—often used via phone apps—enable callers to rapidly call phone numbers and hang up in hopes of getting through.
The department received about 47,000 calls in February, Gerstenfeld said. The average call wait time as of July 8 was a whole 42 minutes—down from 216 minutes in May.
Gerstenfeld said that the department has received about 515,000 unemployment insurance claims to date this year—or just under a 950 percent increase from 2019.
The department has paid out roughly $2.89 million to 300,000 Oregonians so far, according to Gerstenfeld.
About 40 percent of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims have gone through so far, Gerstenfeld said. The program was created through the federal CARES Act passed by Congress back in March.
The process has been strained by thousands of duplicate PUA claims and people who have already received regular unemployment benefits, according to Gerstenfeld.
To date, Gerstenfeld said the department received 102,000 applications for PUA benefits and has entered over 40,500 into the system.
Just last week, the department processed 5,500 unemployment applications while another 55,000 are still awaiting processing, Gerstenfeld said. This is well below the department’s stated 7,500 goal, one it has yet to meet this year.
As The Center Square reported, waiting on benefits is costing many Oregonians their time, money and well-being as bills stack up and their patience runs out.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 100 employees were processing unemployment claims, Gerstenfeld said. About 900 employees are now handling unemployment claims and PUA.
Gerstenfeld also said that the department is increasing its teleworking options for employees since its Gresham office closed on Tuesday for the next two weeks after 6 workers tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are very concerned for our employees and certainly if more and more employees are not able to work, whether for COVID-19 or any other reason, that could have an impact on how quickly we process the claims," Gerstenfeld said.
The director stated that the department does not expect to meet its weekly claims goals before August 8.
Oregon's unemployment numbers saw modest gains in June, but are still well above unemployment numbers from the Great Recession of 2008.
A new website, Gerstenfeld said, will be up and running in the next several days for those seeking pandemic unemployment assistance benefits.
Oregon lawmakers unanimously green-lighted a $35 million program that would send out one-time $500 relief checks to people waiting on unemployment benefits earlier this week.
Lawmakers are still ironing out the details of how and when the payment program will work.