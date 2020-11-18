(The Center Square) — Thousands of Oregonian businesses that closed their doors on Wednesday will be getting a payout from the state during a mandatory weeks-long shutdown.
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that she is releasing $55 million in federal CARES Act funds to help buoy businesses during the two-week ban on indoor dining and non-essential businesses.
“Our iconic main street businesses have sacrificed too much already in this pandemic,” Brown said. “I know that this is not enough."
Oregon's 36 counties will receive a base of $500,000 each plus a per capita allocation of the remaining money. It is up to county governments to determine the application process over the next several weeks.
Oregon businesses and state lawmakers argue that timeline is not soon enough.
Fourteen state lawmakers, county commissioners, and local leaders—most of them Republicans—issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning Brown's two-week freeze.
"The closure of these establishments ensures more jobs are lost and Oregonians are left only to rely on a broken unemployment system," the leaders wrote. "Our neighbors and friends won’t be able to pay their mortgages, pay their rent, or buy Christmas presents for their children because of this decision. This is wrong."
The leaders reiterated claims by the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association that the vast majority of reported COVID-19 outbreaks in the state have rarely involved restaurants.
Most law enforcement agencies in Oregon have announced their intent to issue citations as a last resort and have opted instead to focus on public education.
The Albany Police Department has actively accepted reports of such violations via a webform on its homepage.
On Tuesday, the Oregon State Sheriffs' Association, the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Oregon State Police urged the public to comply with Brown's orders.
"As with most enforcement decision making, discretion will be used if/when any Executive Order enforcement action is taken," the organizations wrote. "Oregon Law Enforcement recognizes that we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic. We can however work together in following these restrictions to make our communities a safer and healthy place."
Brown's latest shutdown lasts through December 2 and ends perilously close to the December 31 expiration date for the state's moratorium on commercial and residential evictions.
During the first week of November, Oregon saw an average of 860 new cases of COVID-19 per day—more than double those seen this summer, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
The governor has suggested on Friday that some high-risk Oregon counties like Multnomah could see shutdowns for weeks longer.