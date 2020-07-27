(The Center Square) — A caravan of cars blasted their horns on a scorching Monday afternoon in front of the Oregon state capitol building in Salem calling for classes to stay online this fall, despite a report that many low-income families lack high-speed internet access.
Organized by Oregon for a Safe Return to Campus, the drive-by protest included state educators, school staff, and concerned individuals who say they won't return to school until Oregon counties are free of confirmed new COVID-19 casesfor at least two weeks.
The group further demands that school staff and students have sufficient access to online learning technology. Should in-person classes be able to resume this school year, the group said any necessary resources for mitigating a resurgence of COVID-19 should be provided.
A number of signs held up by teachers read, “I want to teach, not die” and “Face to face is not safe.”
Oregon teacher Jeremy Brown turned out to the event, applauding drivers participating in the protest and voicing encouragement.
“What we’re asking for is not outrageous,” Brown said. “We all want to be back in school, but we all have families who want to be safe. We have kids who come into school to be safe. We want the schools not to have to shut down a month later further traumatizing kids.”
Despite teacher concerns, the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) has urged local governments to reopen schools. Long periods away from school, the AAP says, interrupts support services for children and often results in social isolation. These factors make it “difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation,” the academy adds. “This, in turn, places children and adolescents at considerable risk.”
This week marks the first since late May that the Oregon Health Authority reported a weekly decline in COVID-19 tests. About 4.8 percent of people tested in Oregon registered as positive for COVID-19 compared to 5.1 percent positive from the previous week.
OHA cautioned that lab backlogs may be delaying results by up to two weeks.
Ahead of the school year, the state recently mandated that young children five and up wear face masks.
The caravan of teachers were met by two counter-protesters Monday, one of whom waved an American flag and called on teachers to return to school as normal amid heated exchanges with protesters.
Some parents were confident that Oregon schools could effectively teach students online during the next school year.
Oregon school districts are distributing free Chromebooks to families for online learning. Many districts including Portland Public Schools are also distributing free meals to children this fall.
A report from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis found that many low-income Oregon households in Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties lack high-speed internet.
Nearly 47 percent of households headed by Black, Indigenous, or people of color earning around $25,000 a year lacked access to quality broadband. Only households earning over $100,000 showed relatively equal access to high-speed internet regardless of race.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office could not be reached for comment on the group’s demands.