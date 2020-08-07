(The Center Square) — The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld two controversial amendments to the state’s troubled Public Employee Retirement System passed by state lawmakers last year.
Nine state workers filed a class action lawsuit last year, arguing that amendments to the state’s pension system included in Oregon Senate Bill 1049 violated the Oregon and U.S. constitutions.
Passed last year by Oregon lawmakers, the bill redirects around 1 to 2 percent for most 30-year workers’ individual pension contributions to pay down the pension system’s $24 billion debt.
State employees earning more than $30,000 per year who were hired after August 28, 2003 will see 0.75 percent of their salary paid out to the state pension fund. Another 5.25 percent goes towards their individual accounts.
The bill also placed a $195,000 cap on the annual salary used to calculate pension benefits.
Petitioners argued that the bill’s payment redistribution and salary cap violates the state and federal Contract Clause.
They also contended that the bill violates the Fifth and Fifteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibit unlawful “seizure of property” and discrimination based on “previous condition of servitude,” respectively.
The case’s lead plaintiff, Jennifer James, is a member of Oregon School Employees Association and secretary for the Molalla River School District for 19 years.
“This is about right and wrong, and keeping promises to public employees,” OSEA President Lisa Gourley said in a statement.
In the ruling, the court concluded that the bill’s amendments did not breach Oregon workers’ contract rights as it does not retroactively affect any retirement benefits earned before the amendments’ passage.
“An amendment changing the definition of final average salary precludes a member from increasing the benefits that the member may earn, but it does not reduce the benefits that the member already has earned,” Oregon Chief Justice Martha L. Walters wrote.
Walters added that the amendments do not amount to a seizure of property as they do not benefit, “anyone other than the member who made the contribution” and did not target any specific state worker.
The bill includes a provision suspending returning the full 6 percent of worker salaries to individual pension accounts if the state pension system reaches a funded status of 90 percent or more. The system’s funded status stood at nearly 75 percent on the last day of 2018.
In 2016, Oregon had 310,340 total members in the pension systems making up roughly $584,000 in employees contributions and over $1.1 million in government contributions, according to Ballotpedia.
The Oregon legislature meets Monday in Salem to debate solutions for the state’s $2.7 billion budget deficit.