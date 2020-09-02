(The Center Square) – Some Oregon state troopers deployed to Portland amid ongoing protests and unrest have been federally deputized for a second time, state officials announced this week.
Charles Boyle, communications director for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's office, said state troopers were deputized by federal authorities earlier this summer while guarding Portland's Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse. This was done so troopers could legally enter the building, Boyle said.
Boyle added that the U.S. Attorney and the Multnomah County District Attorney's office will jointly decide what cases they will each prosecute.
Public Affairs Officer Kevin Sonoff with the U.S. Attorney's office said that any arrests made by deputized state troopers will be made at the federal level.
In August, the Multnomah DA announced it would not prosecute protesters for most misdemeanors such as harassment or resisting arrest, and would prioritize cases related to violence or arson.
As Portland protests against police brutality stretch well into their third month, Gov. Brown's plan to bolster police patrols in the city has failed to draw personnel from neighboring sheriff offices and police departments.
Authorities have not named a suspect in the Saturday night shooting which killed Aaron Danielson in downtown Portland during a large pro-Trump rally.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, meanwhile, has not proposed any definite public safety measures beyond issuing calls for calm and blaming President Trump for not easing national political tensions.
Wheeler's leadership has drawn overwhelming criticism from local and state officials who have called on him to resign days after protesters demonstrated at his Portland condo.
SOLVE, Portland Business Alliance, Portland Lodging Alliance, and others are organizing a volunteer clean-up of Portland's business district on Thursday.