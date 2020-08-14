(The Center Square) — The 100 Oregon state troopers guarding Portland's federal courthouse are returning to their regular assignments, state officials announced on Thursday.
State troopers from around the state were assigned to the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse about two weeks ago after federal agents with Homeland Security departed.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted Thursday night that the decision was made in tandem with local and federal authorities. She said further that state troopers will return if needed.
The news follows Multnohmah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt's announcement on Tuesday that he would not pursue criminal charges against any protesters not accused of property damage, theft or threat of force against another person.
"If we leverage the full force of the criminal justice system on individuals who are peacefully protesting and demanding to be heard, we will cause irreparable harm to them individually and to our society," Schmidt said in a statement. "The prosecution of people exercising their rights to free speech and assembly in a non-violent manner takes away from the limited resources that we have to prosecute serious crimes and to assist crime victims."
Schmidt further announced that he would not bring charges against any protest cases related to harassment, riot, escape in the third degree, criminal trespass and interfering with a peace officer.
Oregon state police reported that a state trooper suffered whiplash during protests on Wednesday night when he was hit by a rock by an unidentified person.
What this news means for the city's protesters against police brutality still demonstrating outside the courthouse nightly is unclear as recently departed federal agents remain off the streets.
Earlier this week, the Portland City Council finalized a ban preventing the Portland Police Bureau from coordinating with federal agents sent by the Trump administration to guard the federal courthouse.
Protests against police brutality have gone on daily in Portland following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police on May 25.