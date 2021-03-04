(The Center Square) – A former lawyer with the Oregon Legislature who sued her employer over misconduct and retaliation will see restitution.
Gail Stevens, who worked at the Office of Legislative Counsel from 2014 to 2017, was among more than a dozen lawyers tasked by the state with drafting bills, offering legal advice to state lawmakers, and keeping laws up to date every new session.
After being fired in 2017, Stevens filed two lawsuits against the state and her colleagues over working conditions, pay equity and workplace retaliation.
Stevens' first lawsuit was filed shortly after her firing in 2017 against Legislative Counsel Dexter Johnson, who she alleged unfairly burdened with a grueling workload that included human resource issues on top of her legislative duties.
The lawsuit states this arrangement had her working "12 to 24 hours a day" during the Legislature's busiest periods. Stevens further claimed she was denied pay raises by Johnson despite her promotion to deputy counsel and held to different standards than her male colleagues.
“Johnson did not provide similar feedback and scrutiny of other attorneys in the office," the lawsuit states. "In fact, he never reviewed or provided negative performance documentation to two male senior deputies with a history of performance deficiencies, one of whom openly displayed physical aggression in the office on at least two occasions, and the other of whom was described by Kate Tosswill, plaintiff’s supervising attorney, as a sexual harasser."
In 2019, Stevens filed a second lawsuit alleging her firing was the result of retaliation by Johnson. She alleged Tosswill, who she shared her concerns with, dismissed them and joined Johnson in accusing her of inappropriately meeting with a male state lawmaker at night. Stevens has denied the accusations.
Stevens further alleged the Legislature's then-HR director, Lore Christopher, also failed to act on her concerns in 2016. She then approached staff members with the offices of House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, with her concerns, for which she said she was "admonished" by Johnson.
The lawsuit states that Kotek and Courtney's offices repeatedly referred the issue back to Christopher leading up to her eventual firing in 2017.
Stevens will now see a settlement totaling $500,000, according to Marion Circuit court documents, which state the settlement does not serve "as an admission or proof of any liability or fault whatsoever" on the part of Johnson, Kotek, Courtney or the state.
Courtney and Kotek have said in a joint statement they are both committed to making the Capitol a safe workplace.
The past five years have seen a wave of harassment cases at the Capitol in Salem. They include groping allegations against former state Sen. Jeff Kruse, who ultimately stepped down in 2017 and saw the state pay out a $1 million settlement.
Former state Rep. Diego Hernandez was the latest state lawmaker to step down last month following allegations of harassing five women who worked at the Capitol ahead of a scheduled floor vote on his removal. His seat is set to be filled by an acting representative in the coming weeks following a vote by the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners.
State Rep. Mike Nearman remains under criminal investigation by the Oregon state police for letting a group of Trump supporters into the Capitol building on Dec. 21, which saw five police officers and two journalists assaulted. He has since been stripped of his committee assignments and political privileges and faces hundreds of calls to resign.