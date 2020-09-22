(The Center Square) — Oregon officials have crunched the numbers on how hard hospital financials have been hit in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority released a wealth of quarterly hospital financial reports dating back to 2007.
The first reported case of COVID-19 in Oregon was discovered around February 28. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency related to COVID-19 on March 8.
Per Brown's order, hospitals were banned from offering elective and non-urgent medical procedures to conserve hospital capacity and preserve personal protective equipment for the COVID-19 patients.
By the end of March, hospital revenue and operating margins plunged across the state while medical expenses continued to shoot up.
"The broad health and economic impacts of COVID-19 highlight why we need a sustainable health care system that ensures everyone has access to quality, affordable care when they need it," said OHA Health Policy and Analytics Director Jeremy Vandehey.
In the first quarter of 2020, Oregon hospitals' net patient revenue was down by $22.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Total operating expenses increased by $215 million in the first quarter of 2020, or 6.3%, when compared with the first quarter of 2019, OHA officials reported.
Oregon's statewide margin fell from 9.3% in the first quarter of 2019 to -8.8% by the first quarter of 2020 or a decrease of 19.4 percentage points.
Median statewide total margin fell 11.3 percentage points, from 6.7% to -4.6% in the same time period.
Less than a year prior, Oregon hospitals saw net patient revenue in 2019 increase by 7.3% with a 1.2% increase in operating expenses. By the end of that year, hospitals were looking at a median operating margin of 4.2%.
OHA officials noted that 2020's first quarter financials do not take into account federal assistance provided to the state through legislation like the CARES Act.
Such federal assistance will be included in the year's second quarter hospital financials when it is released later in the year, they wrote.
"We have been working closely with our partners across the health system to contain the rising costs of health care," Vandehey said. "These data demonstrate the risks health systems face when their revenue depends on the numbers of patients they treat and procedures they perform. We see that paying for volume instead of value can contribute to financial uncertainty during a crisis, just when we need hospitals the most."
On Monday, OHA reported three new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death count from the virus to 529. Another 201 cases of COVID-19 were reported that day, bringing the state's total case count to 30,995.