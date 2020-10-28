(The Center Square) — Colder weather is slated to bring snowfall to the Oregon mountains this winter and more uncertainty for the Oregon ski resorts grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the Oregon Department of Forestry reports, the state will likely see a La Niña year and the colder, wetter weather that comes with it. That may mean excellent snowpack fit for outdoor winter sports if tourists return.
What business will look like this upcoming season is a big question mark for many small ski resorts like Ferguson Ridge in Joseph, Oregon.
Charlie Kissinger has run the resort’s shop since 2006 and he says this year is going to be unlike anything the resort has ever seen come the beginning of the season around Christmas. Business all depends on how quickly the state’s public health orders change, he says.
“We're assuming we'll be able to ski,” Kissinger said. “But we're worried about our lodge and our bathrooms and that kind of stuff. But we're going to try to figure out what the rules are, when it's time to open and do whatever we have to do to to be open or open. We can be open for the kids or our community. That's kind of important. So that's all we know.”
When the pandemic—and Gov. Kate Brown’s initial stay-at-home order—first hit businesses back in March, most ski resorts had already wrapped the season, Kissinger said.
Kissinger expects months of staying at home has encouraged more people to get outdoors which could bring new challenges all together.
“And we're kind of expecting that to carry over into the ski season because people seem to want to get out as the big cities and areas,” Kissinger said. “And so we're kind of afraid we might get more than we want this year.”
Jon Tullis, director of public affairs at Timberline Lodges, said his resort enjoyed a good working relationship with Brown when it advised the state on crafting public health orders.
Tullis is optimistic that the season will begin without a hitch and will provide some much needed relief for the community.
“We feel that outdoor recreation is playing a real important role in maintaining physical and mental health in this pandemic,” Tullis said. “We’re looking forward to a good winter season and looking forward to a really good weather forecast as well.”
Dave Tragethon of Mount Hood Meadows and Oregon Coopersburg Mountain Ski Resorts says that he and his colleagues have spent the summer planning for what he believes will be a safe winter season.
“When we saw the the reports of the virus, we were actually talking to our team and to our guests about the appropriate hand washing and hygiene, preventing spread of infection as early as January,” Tragethon said. “So we've taken that opportunity of suspending operations, and focused entirely on how we can operate in a way that reduces any chance of risk of infection between our guests and our team members so that we can have a safe season up on the slopes.”
As Tragethon explained, the resorts are going the extra mile to maintain social distancing as much as possible by managing the resorts’ visitor capacities.
Each ticket and lift pass is embedded with an RFID technology, allowing the resorts to calculate on an “hour by hour basis” how many people are skiing near one another or riding lifts.
Tragethon said Mountain Hood Meadows is aiming for a maximum capacity of about 60% on its very busiest days on top of staggering entry times for each guest.
For Tragethon, the country’s pandemic response could have been better.
“I think there's a little bit of ambiguity and mixed messages that are coming from different levels of government,” Tragethon said. “I would think that a national standard would make it easier for everybody to understand and comply.”
Everybody coming to Mount Hood Meadows this season will be wearing a face covering from the time they leave their car in the parking lot getting into the lodge, Tragethon said, and everyone indoors is expected to be at least six-feet apart.
Tragethon has a simple answer for what the resort will do for anyone who will not comply.
“I know that anybody who comes to Mount Hood Meadows this year will know that if they don't comply with our our social distancing and masking, protocols and safety measures that we will respectfully invite them not to come to Mount Hood meadows,” Tragethon said.
Brown’s long list of health orders during the pandemic have drawn litigation from some members of the business community, Oregon Republicans, and at least one private Christian school.
The state is currently bracing for COVID-19 spikes amid colder weather and holiday get-togethers as COVID-19 inpatients from North Idaho stand to overwhelm Portland hospitals.