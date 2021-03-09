(The Center Square) – Todd Albert is the latest Oregonian to assume the title of state public records advocate as the young office remains mired in controversy.
Since its creation in 2017, the appointed position has seen two advocates come and go. The first was Ginger McCall, who stepped down in 2019 after alleging Gov. Kate Brown's chief legal counsel, Misha Isaak, threatened her mission of recommending best practices for record keeping and government transparency.
McCall was followed by Becky Chiao, who resigned in 2020 amid conflicts with Public Records Council member Les Zaitz, editor of the Malheur Enterprise and Salem Reporter, over funding levels for the office.
After reflection, I concluded the nominee for @OregonPRA should withdraw and told her so Friday morning. Utter transparency is required so I'm sharing my letter as well, dispatched in my role as a member of the PRAC. #FOIA pic.twitter.com/PjbqoKQMuQ— Les Zaitz (@LesZaitz) September 25, 2020
Albert, a former New York City public defender and legal counsel at the Oregon Judicial Department, most recently joined the state Department of Justice as a trial lawyer. He was confirmed to the office on Monday by the state Senate.
In a statement, Albert said he eager to fight for the office's independence.
"What I am most looking forward to in my role as Public Records Advocate is continuing to improve the conversation around access to records in Oregon for both requesters and public employees, while providing practical and thoughtful suggestions on updates to the law,” Albert stated. “At the same time, I will continue to champion the creation and growth of an independent office free of undue political interference.”
McCall described Albert's announcement as "excellent news" for the state and open government on Twitter.
Government transparency continues to be a concern as recent reports show that Portland public agencies are some of the least transparent in America.
According to a report by the watchdog site Real Sludge and based on data from the popular document requesting tool, Muckrock, success rates for public records requests for the Portland area average at about 10%, or less than half the national average.
A bill in the Oregon Legislature this session that Brown requested would help make the state's public records advocate more independent. It is sitting in the House Rules Committee and has not received a hearing.