(The Center Square) – Fires are burning in Oregon at the fastest rate in a decade by human hands, state officials report.
In 2021, the Oregon Department of Forestry reports it responded to 260 fires—about 99% of which were human-caused. That's nearly three times the state's 10-year average. In all, those fires burned 1,923 acres, more than four times the average acreage lost to wildfires by this point in a typical year.
Last year, it was not until mid-August that Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for the Mosier Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge. By Labor Day, wildfires had blackened more than 1 million acres and killed 11 people. State officials fear the state could see wildfire season hit even earlier in 2021.
On Thursday, Andrew Phelps, Director, Oregon Office of Emergency Management, told Oregonians to be prepared for a "bleak" fire season and to have their to-go bags ready.
"I am asking every Oregonian to plan on being a disaster survivor," Phelps said. "There are things we can do to ensure we have supplies that we need at home, when we're traveling, when we're at home, when we're at school or at work."
Fire season is already here for some of the driest parts of the state. The Oregon Department of Forestry announced a fire emergency in The Dalles and Prineville units of its Central Oregon District on May 13, or the earliest declaration in more than 40 years.
Around half of the state is experiencing severe or extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. State officials worry such hot conditions could set the stage for an early wildfire season. Since mid-April, temperatures in Oregon have consistently hit the high 80s and 90s on both sides of the Cascade Mountains. No rain is forecast for at least the next week statewide.
Earlier this week, a brush fire in Wasco County shut down a 23-mile stretch of Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 30. The fire, which burned around 130 acres, briefly placed mobile home park residents in the area under Level 3 "Go Now" orders on Wednesday.
The fire was 70% contained by Thursday and residents were allowed to return home. The Wasco County Sheriff's Office reported no injuries or loss of life as of Thursday afternoon. Its cause is under investigation.
On Thursday, data from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center showed a 679-acre fire was burning along Oregon's Sycan River. The fire was about 50% contained on Thursday afternoon and had 150 firefighters assigned to it.
Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said the state has between 15 to 20 strike teams of several hundred firefighters ready to go at a moment's notice.
"These types of fires are not the types of fires we saw maybe 20 or 30 years ago," Ruiz-Temple said on Thursday.
Wildfires in the state have grown more complex over the generations, she said. The state may rely on interstate assistance to handle fires like those from last September, according to Ruiz-Temple.
A long list of bills is being considered in the Oregon Legislature this year. They include new taxes on insurance policies to pay for wild land fire fighting efforts and streamlining the state's emergency response system.