(The Center Square) — Oregon remains at recession-level unemployment figures, but has already made some significant gains this summer, new unemployment data shows.
According to the Oregon Employment Department’s June 2020 employment report, about 1 in 3 jobs lost earlier in the pandemic have been regained. That leaves the state’s unemployment rate a third of the way back pre-COVID levels.
Oregon’s payroll employment rose by 56,600 jobs in June.
Leisure and hospitality, health care, and retail are driving gains in June, according to the report.
Leisure and hospitality gained 31,400 jobs or 39 percent of jobs lost since March and April.
Retail saw a 6,800 gain, or 49 percent of jobs lost since that same time. Health care and social assistance saw 6,200 or 59 percent of jobs lost.
Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.2 percent in June from 14.3 percent. Those numbers are still worse than the 9 percent unemployment rate the state recorded during the onset of the Great Recession in December 2009.
Construction, which saw no shutdown orders from the state at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen an uptick of about 6,000 jobs to 105,000 from April to May 2020.
Those numbers are still below the previous peak of 111,500 as recorded in March.
According to Mike Salsgiver, executive director of the Oregon Columbia Chapter of the Associated General Contractors, "construction generally in this state has continued with little interruption."
Employment numbers for virtually all other Oregon industries saw no great movement in June.
When it comes to natural resources, manufacturing, government, transportation and warehousing, professional and business services, there was no real rebound.
The Oregon Department of Economic Analysis noted that the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will determine whether temporary layoffs will result in permanent layoffs going forward.
As COVID-19 rates continue to rise in the state, businesses face increasingly stricter public health requirements.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday that the state death toll from COVID-19 increase by seven to 244. Another 380 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed bringing the statewide total to 12,805.