(The Center Square) – K-12 students and staff in Oregon schools will be bringing face masks back into play this fall as the COVID delta variant spreads.
After Oregon reopened in full on June 30, many hoped mask requirements would have disappeared along with most of Gov. Kate Brown's health orders. However, that hope was dashed on Thursday when the governor announced she is directing the state Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to write rules to that effect for the coming school year. The decision falls in line with guidance released by the CDC Tuesday.
According to Brown, her priority is to ensure students can safely return to classrooms five days per week this year with minimal disruptions. These include the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19, which is thought to pose more risk to children who scientists once regarded as less vulnerable to the original virus. The variant now accounts for 80% of all cases statewide, according to the OHA.
"With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best," Brown said. "In the meantime, as we ask Oregonians statewide to mask up in public indoor spaces, we will continue working hard to vaccinate more people so we can finally beat this virus once and for all."
On Thursday, the OHA reported an uptick in daily case rates and hospitalizations. From the week of Monday, July 19, through Sunday, July 25, the OHA reported 3,098 new cases or a 53% increase over the previous week. New hospitalizations related to COVID are also up, though these metrics pale compared to rates seen in 2020. This week saw hospitals add 123 more COVID-19 patients, bringing the statewide total to 146 patients.
COVID-19 related deaths, however, have begun to plateau. This week, the OHA reported 12 new COVID-19 related deaths or 29 fewer than the previous week. State health officials attribute that to COVID vaccinations, which they say need to pick up soon.
As of July 27, more than 2.47 million Oregonians, or 58.1% of the state, received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Oregon was the 18th state in the nation to see 70% vaccination rates among all adults ages 18 and up. Brown's critics fear those numbers may plateau in the coming months.
In May, the University of Oregon's Institute for Policy Research and Engagement surveyed 686 urban and rural Oregonians. Its authors, Co-executive Director Benjamin Clark and colleague Robert Parker, found some 20% of Oregonians don't plan on getting a shot.
The two raised concerns in their findings the vaccine rollout could grind to a halt if the state doesn't rework its messaging. That means less airtime for politicians like Brown and more screen time for doctors and other nonpartisan advocates, Clark and Parker said.
Their conclusions align with what former Oregon governor John Kitzhaber wrote in a five-page letter addressed to Brown earlier this year. In it, he advised her to rely on community networks to advance vaccinations rather than the bully pulpit of the governor's office in Salem.
"The best bulwark against these things is close communications with communities through trusted messengers–ensuring people that they are not alone, keeping them apprised of what is going on and, especially, how they can help and support one another," Kitzhaber wrote.
Brown is considering the idea of mandating vaccinations for public employees in Oregon. She is weighing her options as of this week.
OHA data shows from the week of July 18, 10 counties with case rates over 100 per 100,000 boasted vaccination rates below 50%. As of July 1, infections among fully vaccinated people stood at 1,790 or less than 1% of vaccine recipients. In June, 92% of cases and 94% of all deaths were tied to unvaccinated individuals, the OHA reports.
On Thursday, the OHA reported 1,026 more cases and six more deaths from the virus, bringing the total caseload to 218,689 and its death toll to 2,855.