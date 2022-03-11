(The Center Square) – A ruling from an Oregon court could weaken organization efforts for workers in the Washington state Legislature.
The Court of Appeals of the state of Oregon ruled on March 4 that unions themselves are political entities. This comes after the Freedom Foundation filed a lawsuit on Aug. 5, 2021, that challenged the constitutionality of the unionization of the Oregon Legislature.
Jason Dudash, the Oregon state director at the Freedom Foundation, sees this ruling as a legal victory.
“The Freedom Foundation is the first group to come up in an organized fashion to directly push back on (State Legislatures unionizing),” Dudash said. “This idea of a union is mentally incompatible with the work of the legislature.”
This preliminary ruling could come as a blow to Washington state legislators who have recently pushed a bill that would give collective bargaining rights to employees of the legislative branch of the Washington state government.
That bill, House Bill 1806, failed to advance out of the committee in February which led to over 100 staff members staging a sick-out.
Dudash believes Washington state legislators will see the same outcome as Oregon legislators if they pass such a bill.
“The public employees collective bargaining act does not provide for collective bargaining representation with the legislative branch,” Dudash said. “It was a violation of separation of power.”
Reps. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane an Mike Sells, D-Everett, were sponsors of HB 1806. Both declined to comment on the Oregon ruling and how it might affect their efforts going forward.
On Wednesday, the Washington state Senate failed to pass an amendment to legislation reading, “It is unlawful for any legislative employee, or any employee organization, directly or indirectly, to induce, instigate, encourage, authorize, ratify, or participate in a strike or work stoppage during legislative session or committee assembly days.”
The Freedom Foundation filed the legal challenge against the unionization of the Oregon legislature on behalf of Oregon state Representative Kimberly Wallan, R-Medford and her legislative assistant, Sarah Daley.
Wallan said that a potential union of state legislators would create incompatible situations.
“The institution of a labor union as exclusive representative for my legislative assistants adversely affects me because it creates a conflict of interest for my legislative assistants if the union takes a position on a political issue or in a political race and my office holds a different position on that issue,” Wallan said in her declaration.