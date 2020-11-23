(The Center Square) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's two-week shutdown is drawing another lawsuit from two business groups who say their members may not survive the year.
Representatives from the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association (ORLA) and the Restaurant Law Center claimed in a joint statement announcing the lawsuit filed in federal court Friday that Brown's shutdown would wreak "economic devastation" on the industry.
Effective last Wednesday, bars and restaurants are closed to indoor dining through December 2 while entertainment venues like museums and theaters are closed completely.
Brown announced the shutdown with little more than 72 hours notice and has permitted hair salons and places of worship to continue with some restrictions.
Brown has announced that the state will release $55 million in CARES Act aid for affected businesses during the shutdown in the coming weeks to county governments, but groups like ORLA argue that is not enough nor soon enough.
The association previously called on the governor to create a $75 million relief fund for Oregon's hospitality industry. It's also voiced outrage that such state aid was not made immediately available before the shutdown went into effect.
ORLA represents some 10,000 eateries and around 2,000 hotels and resorts which have seen some of the most layoffs of any Oregonian job sector during the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Angelo Amador, executive director of the Restaurant Law Center, argues Brown's targeting of the industry is not only unfair, but unlawful.
“The industry is following applicable federal, state and local operating guidelines, and, where necessary, adapted their business models and adopted countless new measures to ensure that diners and workers remain safe,” Amador said. “A blanket ban on indoor and outdoor dining is wrong and we believe the latest executive order in Oregon is also illegal.”
Jason Brandt, the president and CEO of ORLA, has repeatedly pointed to reports from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) that workplace outbreaks that show bars and restaurants make up a minority of reported COVID-19 outbreaks.
Brown has been named as a defendant in 28 lawsuits filed in state and district courts this year. ORLA's lawsuit is one of several relating to the governor's statewide shutdowns in 2020.
Cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in Oregon. The OHA reported 1,306 new cases on Friday and four new deaths. On Sunday, the agency reported 1,517 new cases and another death.
Positivity rates in the state reached 12.5%, or more than double the three-week 5% threshold Brown set for reopening classrooms.
As of Friday, the state's total case count to date stood at 62,175 and the death toll at 820.