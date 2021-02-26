Oregon state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, sits in on a special legislative session on December 21, 2020. The day saw state lawmakers pass housing, wildfire, and COVID-relief over a span of less than 24 hours. Knopp was among 11 Oregon senators to boycott a Senate floor session on February 25, 2021 after joining a another walkout protest in 2019 over a corporate activity tax. He was the only Oregon senator to abstain from another in 2020 over a cap-and-trade bill.