(The Center Square) – A bill introduced in the Oregon Senate by two Republicans would redraw the line between policy and partisan politics that's led to political turmoil at the state capitol.
Senate Bill 865 would ban all state officeholders from serving as officers of a political committee and require them to disclose all professional partisan duties. The Oregon Government Ethics Commission could fine violators $250 for every day they are found in violation. Failure to file disclosures would cost $10 for each of the first 14 days the disclosures are overdue and $50 per day after that. The maximum penalty would be $5,000. It would take effect immediately upon passage.
The bill was introduced by state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, on Wednesday at the request of the executive Republican committees of Morrow, Malheur, and Baker Counties. In a joint statement, the two expressed concerns shared by their Democratic colleagues over hyper-partisanship.
"There are potential conflicts of interest and ethical considerations, and we have a responsibility to ensure the integrity of the Legislature is not in question," the two wrote. "In many other states, they already make individuals choose party leadership roles or official elected office."
By Thursday, SB 865 added a third sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego. The bill is one of the few to pick up bipartisan in a session that's seen policy take a backseat to politics. The past two sessions have seen four GOP-led walkouts in the House and Senate over issues ranging from corporate taxes, carbon pricing, and a gun control bill that passed the state legislature on Wednesday.
Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, and Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, are the state lawmakers who would be affected under SB 865. Heard chairs the Oregon GOP. Linthicum serves as the party's treasurer. The two did not respond to The Center Square's requests for comment.
In January, Heard was tied to an online group attempting to publish the names of public health inspectors and removed his face mask at a Dec. 21 special session of the state legislature. He has voted "No" or "Absent" on virtually every bill backed by Democrats this year, including a proposal making the display of nooses a hate crime.
The stakes are high for the Oregon GOP going into the 2022 mid-term elections. Oregon Democrats are four seats away from wielding a walkout-proof supermajority in the state legislature and plan to send two ballot measures punishing walkouts to voters this fall. Gov. Kate Brown is expected to seek reelection in 2022 despite recent polling from DHM Research showing her at 57% disapproval.
The Oregon Republican Party has lost several of its veteran members in Salem over the past few months. State Sen. Brian Boquist, I-Dallas, a longtime Oregon Republican, quietly switched his party affiliation to Independent in January. Knute Buehler registered as an independent that same month.
Heard is among the names floated for governor in Republican circles.
SB 865 has been sent to Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem. It awaits referral to a committee.