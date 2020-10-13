(The Center Square) — Oregon lawmakers are dousing state agencies with about $21 million in emergency funds to help pay for the mounting damages from deadly wildfires that killed nine people this summer.
The state’s Emergency Board committee is setting aside at least $20 million of that money for anticipated damages to state school districts caught in the path of the more than 2,000 fires that burned this year.
The decision to do so was made at the recommendation of the Legislative Fiscal Office to allow districts enough time to conduct proper damage assessments. Payouts could happen as soon as next week.
As many as 33 school districts may have sustained damages from the wildfires, ranging from clogged ventilation systems to the loss of entire buildings, according to the Oregon Department of Education.
The Santiam Canyon, Phoenix-Talent, and McKenzie school districts are suspected of being hit the hardest by the department. Final damage estimates have not been completed.
Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod, R-Stayton, said that school districts act as important “safe spaces” for students and need to be rebuilt as soon as possible. Girod lost his own home near Stayton in September.
The Oregon Department of Education has indicated that it is still waiting to see what insurance payouts or federal aid could be on the way as well.
Another $750,000 will be going to the Oregon Health Authority, the Emergency Board determined, to test around 2,000 private wells for contamination in areas damaged by wildfires at $300 per test. About $600,000 of the money will pay for the tests alone.
At least six major wildfires are still burning around Oregon after devastating more than 1.2 million acres this year, more than half of which were on state protected lands. They have leveled thousands of homes and businesses which may amount to as much as $1 billion in property value, according to state economists.
Oregon lawmakers awarded another $500,000 to Housing and Community Services to monitor financial aid payouts to the state’s wildfire victims.
The agency will be contracting with a professional firm to assist it in making sure the aid is spent appropriately, much like other state governments have done in the past.
Six major wildfires are still burning across Oregon, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported on Monday. Every major fire is now more than 50% contained this week, though backyard burn restrictions remain in effect despite recent rains.
No new acres were reported burning last weekend.