(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is under fire for allegedly making arrests in Portland this week using unmarked vehicles.
As originally reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, videos posted to social media show DHS agents allegedly detaining people on the streets of Portland as recently as Wednesday night.
Footage shows armed officers wearing camouflage and tactical gear with emblems reading "Police" forcibly detaining individuals, taking them to unmarked vans and SUVs and driving away.
The uniforms match those seen in a tweet from Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf speaking to an assembly of DHS officers.
Wolf justified federal officers' deployment in the city to protect federal courthouses in Portland from protests over the past weeks.
"DHS will not abdicate its solemn duty to protect federal facilities and those within them," Wolf said in a statement on Thursday.
Wolf visited Portland Thursday to view a small portion of the downtown area that has seen protests, KOIN reported.
Earlier this week, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted that he had spoken with and urged Wolf to remove all federal agents from the city immediately.
"We do not need or want their help," Wheeler said.
In a statement on Thursday, Wheeler said he had not been invited to meet with Wolf and would not do so if invited.
"We haven’t been invited to meet with them, and if we were we would decline," Wheeler said.
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has repeatedly criticized Portland Police Bureau for extreme crowd control measures, wrote in a letter to the bureau to "immediately disengage in any coordination or collaboration" with federal officers.
"In lieu of nightly presence where officers are waiting in riot gear, I propose we go back to a world where if a crime takes place, I encourage you to call 911, and our first responders can be dispatched to respond to specific incidents and investigate them on their own merits," Hardesty said. "What must end is the nightly policing of protests where Portlanders are met with a police force dressed in riot gear resulting in tactics that indiscriminately affect large groups of Portlanders regardless of their actions."
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown blamed President Donald Trump for the arrests on Twitter.
"This political theater from President Trump has nothing to do with public safety. The president is failing to lead this nation," Brown tweeted. "Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government."
DHS, the Portland Police Bureau, and the U.S. Marshals Service could not be reached for comment.