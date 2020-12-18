(The Center Square) — More Oregon prisoners saw early releases on Thursday by order of Gov. Kate Brown as a lawsuit from seven inmates decrying the state’s pandemic response moves forward.
All 121 inmates released Thursday had preexisting conditions which the state determined made them especially vulnerable to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie Beckerman ruled that seven Oregon inmates from around the state may proceed with a lawsuit from April against state officials alleging the state endangered their wellbeing amid the pandemic.
Each of the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit is diagnosed with some type of health complication—some are HIV positive, some have asthma, and others are elderly.
The lawsuit names Brown, Oregon Department of Corrections Director Colette Peters, and other state prison officials as defendants.
The plaintiffs claim the state "willfully and wantonly ignored" the danger COVID-19 posed to their wellbeing and did not ensure adequate social distancing at their respective facilities, among other complaints.
Brown began ordering early releases for at-risk inmates dating back to July. Those chosen served at least half their sentences for non-person crimes and had year-long records of good behavior.
In a 26-page opinion, Beckerman rejected the Oregon Department of Justice's request to dismiss plaintiffs' lawsuit on the grounds that state officials could not be expected to protect prisoners from a novel event like the pandemic.
In its request, the department argued that state officials named in the lawsuit are protected under qualified immunity as there is no clear constitutional duty to stop the spread of an unprecedented virus.
“The law does not support a finding of qualified immunity for government officials who fail to protect individuals in their custody from a new serious communicable disease, as opposed to a serious communicable disease of which they were previously aware,” Beckerman wrote. “To hold otherwise as a matter of law would provide qualified immunity to defendants even if they had done nothing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Beckerman argued that plaintiffs' claims had legal basis under their 8th Amendment rights to be protected from opinion cruel and unusual punishment.
Her written decision on Tuesday cited the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Helling v. McKinney, a 1993 case concerning a Nevada inmate who said his involuntary inhalation of cigarette smoke harmed his health.
In its 7-2 ruling, the court wrote that prison officials cannot be "deliberately indifferent to the exposure of inmates to a serious, communicable disease."
Beckerman's decision on Tuesday could open the floodgates to more litigation related to Oregon's pandemic response in prisons should more inmates decide to come forward.
As of Wednesday, the Oregon Department of Corrections reports that the state's prisons have seen 1,696 cases of COVID-19 among inmates and 466 among prison staff to date.
Oregon's statewide adult inmate population stood at 12,989, according to ODC data from December 1.
Eastern Oregon's Snake River Correctional Institution alone has seen 464 cases in 2020 or the largest share of any prison in the state.
A total of 247 inmates have been granted early releases in 2020 by the governor while 26 more are slated for releases by the end of December.