(The Center Square) — Oregon prisons are contending with a budget gap in the tens of millions of dollars and several COVID-19 outbreaks, and now college degrees could be on the line for its student inmates.
The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) currently offers college programs through 14 of its facilities amounting to a $16 million contract with community colleges around the state.
In a letter to Oregon Community College Association President Camille Preus, DOC Director Colette Peters wrote that the department has been looking at a $110 million budget gap since the beginning of the year.
According to Peters, the DOC enacted another $25 million in budget cuts since then, including cuts to infrastructure projects and an undisclosed number of correctional staff layoffs.
The DOC saw $6.4 million in budget cuts when state lawmakers last slashed the state budget across the board in August.
After receiving $2 million from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission and $10 million from the state, Peters wrote that the department is now around almost $4 million short.
In the letter, Peters outlined that the department is currently working with the six colleges it contracts with to renegotiate terms.
Peters insisted that whatever instruction model can be agreed upon, it would be consistent across all 14 DOC facilities, according to the letter.
COVID-19 has killed 11 state inmates this year with another 1,072 inmates and 264 correctional staff testing positive for the virus, according to DOC data as of Sept. 30.
The Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario has reported 416 cases.