(The Center Square) — Proposed ballot measures introduced by Oregon police unions would slap new restrictions on how hard protesters and politicians can fight back in court.
A state representative and affiliates of Portland’s police union filed three initiative petitions on Monday intended for the November 2022 ballot.
One petition dubbed the “End Immunity for Politicians Act” ends qualified immunity for lawmakers who would face civil suits for any action they take in office.
Qualified immunity is a legal principle allowing government officials to perform their duties without risk of civil lawsuits unless they are found by a plaintiff to have clearly violated a person’s constitutional rights or an established law.
Ending qualified immunity has been a critical objective by activists in Oregon and around the country who see it as a means of shielding police officers from legal accountability. Oregon lawmakers have proposed debating the subject during next year’s legislative session.
The “Ethics in Politics” Act arms the Oregon Government Ethics Commission with the authority to dock state lawmakers’ pay and recommend their removal from office per a report of misconduct from their peers. The act mirrors similar legislation passed by the state legislature this year aimed at Oregon police officers.
A third petition, the “Protect Free Speech and Safe Streets Act” holds city governments accountable for forming a plan for what protest activity is and is not permitted, which includes limiting noise levels after certain hours and keeping demonstrators from blocking streets.
Failure to enforce protest rules would make cities liable for property damage.
All three petitions were filed by Oregon state Rep. Jeff Barker, D-Beaverton, Portland Police Association (PPA) President Daryl Turner, and PPA Lawyer Anil Karia. The petitions all have the support of the Oregon Coalition of Police & Sheriffs (ORCOPS).
The petitions would need to collect more than 112,000 valid signatures each to make it to the November 2022 ballot.
The petitions follow Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s failed attempt on Tuesday to convince the U.S. Justice Department to rescind the U.S. Federal Marshal Service’s deputization of local law enforcement.
U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams and U.S. Marshal Russ Burger denied Wheeler's request the following day, citing "months of nightly criminal violence and destruction" as reason to allow Oregon officers to keep their deputization.
"Importantly, the federal deputation supports front line law enforcement officers and their families in a way that they have not seen from City Hall,” the two wrote in a joint statement.
Among those deputized by federal authorities were 56 members of Portland's Rapid Response Team, 22 Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies, and 50 Oregon State Troopers. This occurred in line with an executive order issued by Gov. Kate Brown in light of a far-right Proud Boys rally last weekend.
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty agreed with Wheeler’s position despite rescinding her endorsement of his reelection on Wednesday.
“I’m in full agreement with the Mayor that the deputization of our officers needs to be rescinded and I would ask that until that happens those officers not be out responding to the protests,” Hardesty tweeted. “Portlanders have been clear: we don’t need more deputized officers; we need de-escalation.”
The officers are expected to remain classified as federal deputies until the end of 2020.