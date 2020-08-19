(The Center Square) — After weeks of tinkering, Oregon has green lit a $35 million aid package of one-time payments for thousands of struggling Oregonians.
The bipartisan program was first conceived by lawmakers in early July and is part of a public-private partnership with local banks and credit unions distributing grants of $500 to qualifying Oregonians. It is paid for with federal funds allocated to state governments by Congress in March.
Eligible participants require valid identification and must still be waiting on their full unemployment benefits. They must also have earned less than $4,000 per month prior to experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon's average annual wage is about $53,890 according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Oregonians will pick up their money in person from participating financial institutions to avoid fraud, according to the state.
"With such a huge jump in unemployment, some people are still waiting for their benefits," Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, said in a statement. "We know $500 isn’t going to solve all of these problems, but if we can help a family buy groceries for the month, pay for child care, or cover an unexpected repair, it’s worth it.”
People who have not applied for unemployment benefits are eligible for the $500 if they meet the requirements related to residency, financial hardship, and income.
“While we know these limited funds aren't enough and won't allow us to help everyone, we felt it was important to try something,” Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said in a statement. “After months of hearing from increasingly desperate Oregonians who were doing everything right and still not getting the unemployment they were owed, we hope this effort offers a streamlined way for some financial relief. The state is stepping up, and I hope Congress will act soon to provide more support that is desperately needed.”
Since spring, thousands of struggling Oregonians have spent months searching for assistance amid the state employment department's frequently jammed phone lines and overwhelmed staff.
Oregon joins other state governments still waiting on Congress to approve more federal aid since the relief funds provided in the CARES Act expired in July.
As of July, the state's unemployment stood at 10.2 percent or roughly the current national average.