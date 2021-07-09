(The Center Square) – Oregon safety regulators have announced new thresholds for how hot workplaces can be before employees must be given shade and water breaks.
Oregon Occupational Safety Hazard Administration officials released the new rules late Thursday that clarify existing best practices for keeping workers cool in outdoor spaces.
They require employers to provide workers with water and shade as close to their worksite as possible, either in the open air or in a ventilated indoor space when temperatures hit 80 degrees Fahrenheit. They must also offer 10-minute breaks every two hours when temperatures hit 90 degrees. In addition, drinking water must be no warmer than 77 degrees and contain no caffeine.
The rules are based on the CDC's heat index or the scale of what temperatures feel like to the body when relative humidity combines with air temperatures. Past Oregon OSHA rules did not include precise temperature scales.
By August 1, Oregon OSHA will also require employers to train supervisors and workers in the aforementioned topics and recognizing symptoms of heat-related illnesses on the job. Employers must also develop plans to adapt workers to the heat.
Thursday's new rules take effect immediately and last 180 days. They were issued at the direction of Gov. Kate Brown, who requested Oregon OSHA issue new rules protecting workers from extreme heat on Wednesday. Permanent rules are expected to be drafted by fall, according to OSHA officials.
Oregon OSHA administrator Michael Wood said the rules underscored the need for the state's workforce to better adapt to extreme weather phenomena.
"This rule creates greater clarity for employers about the specific steps that need to be taken to protect workers from heat stress dangers at work," Wood said. "For employees, it further crystalizes their existing rights to protection from heat hazards where they work."
Samantha Bayer, a spokesperson with the Oregon Farm Bureau, said the rules were reasonable enough for its nearly 7,000 family farm members.
"We support the emergency rules and find most of them to be reasonable," Bayer said. "A huge portion of what's required [is] really already being done by most farmers across the state. So a lot of these things will not be surprising or new for folks to implement."
According to Bayer, the heatwave has cost Oregon farmers an untold fortune this summer on two fronts. In Wasco County, cherry farmers saw much of their crop melt last month, Bayer said. The heat is also driving away job applicants who are few and far between this year. It could be worse for the farm industry if wildfire smoke blots the skies like it did last fall.
"I'm predicting [wildfire] smoke will also exacerbate that labor shortage," Bayer said. "So it is going to be a very challenging harvest season. It's already proving to be what we're calling a disaster."
PCUN, Oregon's largest Latino farmworker union, called Oregon OSHA's new rules a "good start" as some of the strictest labor protections in the nation.
"Oregon OSHA is taking an important step forward in leading the nation on standards for outdoors workers," said PCUN Executive Director Reyna Lopez. "It's crucial that we continue to take steps towards long term policy shifts in our state, that take climate change, and workers safety seriously."
The new rules come as heat-related deaths around the Northwest continue to climb. State medical examiners in Oregon have pegged the number at 116 so far, up from 107 earlier this week. In Washington, 78 deaths have been blamed on the heatwave.
Oregon OSHA has also signaled that it plans on adopting emergency rules related to working in wildfire smoke in August.