(The Center Square) — As the nation holds its breath on the outcome of this year's contentious presidential election, Portland is still bracing for what many leaders anticipate to be a violent backlash.
After a summer of fighting raging wildfires with the Oregon Department of Forestry, the state's National Guard was activated by Gov. Kate Brown earlier this week to stave off street fires in Portland.
Officials from the governor's joint task force consisting of the Oregon State Police, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), and the Multnomah County Sheriff reported the guard dealt with two dueling demonstrations on Wednesday night.
PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said Thursday that an armed group counter-protesting a Black Lives Matter assembly vandalized several businesses. No shots were fired, the PPB reported.
Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese reported on Thursday that no tear gas was used during the incident.
As presidential election results slowly trickle in from around the country, Brown is expected to extend her declared state of emergency well into next week.
"Indiscriminate destruction solves nothing," Brown wrote about Wednesday's incident in a statement.
Oregon was among five states with the highest reported risk of activity from armed militia groups following the election, according to findings by crisis-mapping project ACLEDA and MiltiaWatch.
The organizations cite Oregon's September street brawls between the far-right Proud Boys group this summer as reason enough to expect continued unrest.
President Trump has suggested he may take a number of state governments to court over the presidential election results, possibly drawing out the tight contest and political protests by weeks more.