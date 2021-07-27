(The Center Square) – Oregon medical researchers report that the hallucinogenic properties in "magic mushrooms" could be an effective treatment for depression.
The conclusion is based on findings released this week by a subcommittee of the Psilocybin Advisory Board, which delivers recommendations to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The board was formed earlier this year following the passage of Measure 109, which legalized psilocybin for supervised medical use statewide.
The board's eight-week review of more than 600 research citations concerning psilocybin, the substance behind the illicit psychedelic, is the largest of its kind in state history. The eight-member board reviewed all existing scientific studies and medical research on psilocybin's efficacy in treating mental health conditions.
In their report, the board indicated that "high quality phase 1 and 2 clinical trials suggest that psilocybin is efficacious in reducing depression and anxiety, including in life-threatening conditions."
It also cited research suggesting psilocybin services could help reduce alcohol and tobacco use.
Most study participants rated their psilocybin experiences as "highly meaningful" to their lives, though cited studies excluded all patients diagnosed with psychotic disorders. The report also highlighted findings that suggest trace amounts of the substance produced the most desirable results.
Adverse reactions to psilocybin listed in the report included hypertension, nausea and gastrointestinal complications when consuming whole mushrooms or mixing them with other drugs like cannabis. The report concluded that optimal dosages be established by the OHA.
The report marks the first time a state government entity has run over such comprehensive research on psilocybin. It also upholds the FDA's recommendations which deemed psilocybin as a "breakthrough therapy" in 2018. That speeds up the drug approval process sought by Compass Pathways, which is looking at psilocybin to treat severe depression.
Sam Chapman, the campaign manager for Yes on Measure 109, hailed the report as a critical milestone in making licensed medical psilocybin therapists a reality.
"It's another proof point in the growing evidence that psilocybin can be an effective treatment for healing and growth," Chapman said in a statement.
The board's report 11 included recommendations to the OHA regarding licensing and distributing psilocybin. It suggested, among other things, a DNA sequencing to maintain quality control for psilocybin stockpiles, optimal dosage parameters and a screening process for potential patients.
As laid out in Measure 109, the research will now be the foundation for creating the regulatory framework for licensing the psilocybin services program in Oregon by 2023.