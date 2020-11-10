(The Center Square) — Oregon lawmakers could be returning to Salem for a third round of legislative action, a state official reported to the Portland City Council on Tuesday.
The news was confirmed by Stacy Cowan with the Office of Government Relations in a Portland City Council work session, in which Cowan outlined a number of hot-button issues the legislature will be looking at next year.
Those include rent assistance, mortgage interest deduction, reforming qualified immunity for police officers, and the passage of the Oregon Cannabis Equity Act which offers discounted recreational licenses to minority-owned cannabis businesses.
A third special session could be held as early as Monday, November 23, but Cowan stressed that no decision has been finalized by state leaders.
Lawmakers will likely conduct the majority of their business virtually including public testimonies in light of the health hazards from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cowan said.
Cowan also said on Tuesday that the number of bills lawmakers could introduce could be capped during their next regular session to ease next year's workload.
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, Gov. Kate Brown, and Senate President Peter Courtney's offices did not respond for comment.
The state's two previous special sessions saw lawmakers a range of bills which addressed use of force by police, unemployment benefit reform, safeguarding Oregon's education fund, and balancing the state's budget.
Just last week, Brown floated the idea of issuing another statewide stay-at-home order if the state's rising COVID-19 cases do not decline.
Oregon lawmakers' next regular session in Salem is scheduled for January 19, 2021.