(The Center Square) – Oregon lawmakers have granted tenants waiting on rental assistance a 60-day reprieve from evictions and landlords full reimbursement.
Senate Bill 278 makes several changes to the Landlord Compensation Fund, including the timeline for when tenants can be evicted. Under the "Safe Harbor Amendment" requested by state Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, tenants waiting on rental assistance will spend three more months safe from eviction. The statewide eviction moratorium ends for everyone else on June 30.
When it was created in 2020, the fund came with strings few landlords liked. The $150 million fund was available to landlords who forgave 20% of rent owed to them outright. That will all change with another amendment to SB 278 backed by GOP state lawmakers allowing landlords to seek 100% compensation.
The bill was supported by a range of cities, counties, tenant unions, social justice and interfaith groups who hailed it as an extraordinary solution for extraordinary times.
"The Oregon Legislature has taken significant and much appreciated steps during the pandemic and the wildfires to prevent evictions and keep people in their homes," Annie Fox testified to state lawmakers this month on behalf of Jesuits West CORE. "We cannot allow all the good work we've done to keep people in their homes to fall apart now, right as assistance is coming available."
At least 17% of Oregon renters and 24% of parents or guardians risk eviction, according to a U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey from May.
The Housing and Community Services Department estimates the fund paid out $35 million in the first round and $42 million in the second round. The third round is expected to pay the remaining $73 million this summer. The window for final applications opened on June 1 and runs through June 23.
Assuming applicants in the third round are eligible for 100% reimbursement, the cost of reimbursing landlords for that renaming 20% under the existing program is pegged at $19.25 million. Legislative analysts also project SB 278 will incur administrative costs of $673,750 for housing authorities.
Applicants must document proof of financial hardship—lost wages, job losses and increased medical costs—to qualify for assistance. Some landlords worry the changes SB 278 makes will allow any tenant to game the system.
Jessica Greenlee, an Oregon property manager, told state lawmakers that SB 278 allows any tenant, ineligible or not, to file for assistance independently. That leaves landlords with no idea when or if they can expect payment, she said.
"There is no mechanism in the bill requiring the funding entity to communicate with the housing provider the status of the application or whether the applicant is eligible," Greenlee said. "An application also does not equal funding from an agency."
The bill is now on its way to Gov. Kate Brown's desk.