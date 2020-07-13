(The Center Square) — Oregonian leaders denounced actions allegedly taken by law enforcement over the weekend that left one seriously injured and asking questions about the role of federal officers reportedly deployed to Portland.
Reports on social media say an individual, Donavan LaBella, was shot in the head by what witnesses claim was a munition during a protest on Saturday.
A video posted to social media shows LaBella pushing a canister of tear gas or smoke near the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse. Holding a speaker over his head, LaBella drops to the ground after shots are heard.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Labella is in serious condition.
The Portland Police Bureau reported it made one arrest and reportedly deployed munitions and tear gas.
A recent court ruling allows Portland police to use tear gas to disperse crowds only when "lives or safety of the public or the police are at risk."
The incident follows remarks by President Donald Trump on Friday during a press briefing at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida where he stated that agents from Homeland Security had been sent to Portland to quell rioters.
The scope of federal officers’ role in last weekend’s events remains unclear.
Local, state, and congressional Oregon leaders spoke out against the incident, including U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, who demanded answers from law enforcement and the federal government.
On July 12, Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty denounced the alleged presence of federal officers, calling their actions an “extreme response” to protesters’ free speech rights.
“This reckless and aggressive behavior has now put someone in the hospital,” Hardesty said in a letter released on Twitter. “This protester is still fighting for their life and I want to be clear: this should never have happened.”
Hardesty wrote that federal officers must leave Portland immediately to deescalate the situation.
The commissioner also condemned prior actions by Portland police leading up to last weekend’s events, which included multiple incidents of against protesters and journalists.
"If this continues a life will be taken and it won’t matter whether a federal officer or Portland Police officer did it – it won’t bring that person back," Hardesty said.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also decried federal officer’ actions.
"The events of last night at the federal courthouse were the tragic and avoidable result of President Donald Trump, for weeks, continuing to push for force and violence in response to protests," Brown said in a statement. "The cycle of violence must end. President Trump deploying armed federal officers to Portland only serves to escalate tensions and, as we saw yesterday, will inevitably lead to unnecessary violence and confrontation."
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted on Monday that he spoke with Oregon U.S. Attorney Bill Williams about the incident. According to Wheeler, the U.S. Marshal Service will be conducting an investigation.
"I am calling on the federal government to be thorough and transparent with their findings," Wheeler said. "I’m concerned that the actions of federal officers last night escalated, rather than de-escalated, already heightened tensions in our city."
Williams could not be immediately reached for comment.