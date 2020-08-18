(The Center Square) — Thirty Oregonian mailboxes are among the victims of cutbacks by the United States Postal Service (USPS) amid the agency’s nationwide upheaval, local sources are reporting.
As confirmed by Willamette Week, four of the mailboxes moved were from Portland with another 27 from Eugene on Thursday.
Speaking to Willamette Week and the Eugene Weekly, a USPS spokesman said the 30 mailboxes that were moved came from areas looking at a decline in mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This news follows unsubstantiated claims by President Donald Trump on Thursday that mail-in voting would lead to increased voter fraud in the November general election. Trump has indicated that he opposes funding the USPS through the end of the year.
Last week, a USPS spokesman said in an interview with NBC News that the agency would stop removing mailboxes.
U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, accused Trump of deliberately sabotaging vote by mail.
Wyden is reportedly in conversation with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to deploy the Oregon National Guard this November to ensure ballots are received and processed in time.
"We are going to make sure that every single ballot that is cast is going to be counted and we are not going to let Donald Trump and his bullies take away that sacred vote-by-mail effort that Oregon has spent over two decades creating,” Wyden said.
Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno responded to the USPS’s anticipated overhaul in a July 31 letter addressing public concerns about its ability to deliver election ballots in the fall.
"Fortunately, Oregon has two decades of experience working with our local contacts at the United States Postal Service and has an excellent partnership with them to ensure ongoing support for our elections," Clarno said. "We will of course continue to work with them and monitor any potential impact to both the mailing out of ballots to voters and the return of ballots. We at the state level are meeting with our USPS partners to ensure we are ready for November.”
State senator and candidate for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, D-Portland, said she was working with Wyden and Merkley, ”to find every possible solution to stop Trump's influence on our elections."
“Vote-by-mail has been proven to be secure,” Fagan said in a statement. “This sabotage of the postal service is an attack on Oregon’s democracy. It’s an attack on Oregon’s small businesses that rely on timely mail delivery. It’s an attack on our postal workers. It’s an attack on seniors and veterans waiting for necessary medication to come in the mail during a pandemic. And it is an attack on rural communities across our state.”
Oregon is one of five states which include Washington, Utah, Colorado, and Hawaii to conduct its elections through a vote-by-mail system and has since 2000.