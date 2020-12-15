(The Center Square) — Gov. Kate Brown is calling Oregon lawmakers back to the capitol in Salem for a special one-day legislative session on Monday in lieu of more federal relief.
State lawmakers will contend with a long list of fiscal priorities, from Oregon's growing housing crisis to rebalancing the state's strained hospital budget.
The news follows weeks-long calls from senior lawmakers anxious to pass more relief and close new budget holes ahead of the state eviction moratorium's end on December 31.
Brown has not signaled whether she will extend the moratorium before Monday or the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium which ends on New Year's.
Oregon lawmakers are still debating a $100 million bailout fund for landlords in the meantime despite the state's back rent totaling as much as $325 million.
The governor said that passing $800 million in unspecified pandemic relief is at the forefront of her legislative priorities for Monday's session.
“I continue to call on Congress to pass another robust coronavirus relief bill to bring support to the American people," Brown said. "But these calls have not yet been heeded. It is clear that states must act on their own to provide a bridge until federal help arrives. This is why I am calling on legislators from both sides of the aisle to come together in the best interests of the state."
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, requested in November that Brown call for a virtual session like those the state's emergency board has held for months.
This special session will instead be held in-person like prior sessions. Brown said on Tuesday that lawmakers will be following health recommendations as outlined by state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger.
Oregon is slated to receive 146,950 initial doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this month. Health officials warn it could take much of 2021 to inoculate enough people—as much as 75% of the state—to stop the virus's transmission.
Negotiations in Congress continue to stall over another trillion-dollar federal aid package as the federal jobless benefit extension also ends on December 31.