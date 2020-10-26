(The Center Square) — Oregon lawmakers approved a multi-million dollar venture on Friday to buy hotel rooms for displaced wildfire survivors during a tense session that killed a similar plan for unsheltered Oregonians.
The two proposals make up Oregon’s Project Turnkey and were part of a $380 million wildfire relief package considered by the 20 members of the state’s Joint Legislative Emergency Board Friday afternoon.
Friday’s proposals included a range of spending items, including a statewide emergency alert system and wildfire cleanup projects, but Project Turnkey drew the hottest debate.
Oregon’s Project Turnkey dedicated $65 million from the state’s Emergency Fund to purchase 1,000 hotel units from 18 to 20 financially distressed properties around the state to serve as temporary housing under the management of local municipalities.
The project was endorsed by the Association of Oregon Counties, the state’s Housing and Community Services Department, and the Oregon Community Foundation.
The project split the money two ways: $30 million for wildfire survivors and another $35 million for the state’s homeless residents.
Those numbers drew scrutiny from lawmakers of both parties who objected to depleting the state’s emergency fund so soon as the prospect of more federal aid remains bleak in Congress.
State Sen. Elizabeth Hayward, D-Portland, cast one of deciding votes against the pricier of the two plans. She said her fiduciary duties as a legislator came first and that spending so much money so fast was “dangerous.”
“I want to be able to vote for this,” Hayward said. “And to have colleagues imply that if I don’t vote for this, I don’t care about homelessness, I don’t recognize that this is an emergency…none of that is true. I walk down the street in my own neighborhood and I see tents and I see people without tents.”
Emotions ran high for much of the session as Project Turnkey drew heated arguments from both sides of the political aisle.
“From an analytical perspective, this project, as of today, is not ready to proceed forward,” said State Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner. “But we generally do have Oregonians out there with needs.”
Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, characterized the housing measures as a women’s rights issue, citing reports from homeless advocates that nearly half of the homeless in Salem are women.
“They are preyed upon in ways that are unimaginable,” Courtney said. “Housing is a way of granting them some level of safety.”
State Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, described the failure of the homeless housing measure as “unconscionable."
More homelessness, he argued, would cost the state more in health care expenses if colder weather brings more COVID-19 outbreaks.
These growing concerns among Oregon leaders could be further realized if Idaho COVID-19 patients overwhelm Portland hospitals this fall.
Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod, R-Stayton, took the position that passing the measures without a vote by the full legislature undermined the political process and motioned to table them until a special session could be held complete with opportunity for public comment.
“It’s not the policy of [the Emergency Board] to make policy,” Girod said. “I don’t feel comfortable casting a vote for $65 million when I don’t know the answers to a lot of the questions. I’m sorry, we’re not little gods.”
He also shared concerns with his peers that communities hardest hit by the wildfires likely have no hotels nearby to occupy.
Girod, who lost his own house to the devastating Santiam Fire, participated in a walkout with fellow Oregon Republicans this year to block a vote on a carbon emissions bill which included funding for wildfire resources.
State Sen. James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, voted yes to both measures, citing his own experience with homelessness.
“In the wintertime, it doesn’t feel good to be huddled up in corners, trying to figure out where you’re going to go, where you’re going to get your next meal,” Manning said. “I understand that everything is a process. And I understand that this process has been going on for years. We’ve had all the studies we need.”
Oregon House Speaker Rep. Tina Kotek, D-Portland, stressed that the state’s Emergency Fund would be left with about $50 million even after Project Turnkey.
The state, she said, should not wait until next year to spend COVID-19 relief should the pandemic worsen before then.
The members of the Emergency Board all agreed that the state’s housing crisis is real and pressing.
A staff report by the legislature found that the state could be 10,000 shelter beds short this year based on projections.
In a letter to the Oregon legislature, Clackamas County Commissioner Jim Bernard reported that his county lost 62 homes to wildfires this year with cleanup costs totaling $6.8 million.
State Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, shared Girod’s concerns about public process, but took issue with whether the hotel rooms in question could be easily renovated for disability accommodations.
She pointed to the renovation of North Portland’s vacant Wapato Jail into an 84-bed homeless shelter as a better example of the state’s housing efforts.
According to a report from the Oregon Housing and Community Services, the $75 million set aside by the state for renter relief has been paid to more than 15,000 households.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown extended Oregon’s statewide ban on evictions through the end of the year. Cities like Portland have extended theirs well into the first quarter of 2021.