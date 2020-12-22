Masked Oregon lawmakers stand for the beginning of a special legislative session in the state Capitol in Salem, Oregon on December 21, 2020. All lawmakers are required to wear face masks and socially distance by at least six feet under state health restrictions. Oregon Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, (bottom left) can be seen wearing a mask minutes before he removed it in protest and leaving the chamber following a rebuke from Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem.