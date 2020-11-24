(The Center Square) — Oregon lawmakers are eyeing an extension to the state's eviction moratorium that shakes up landlord compensation and tenant rights ahead of an anticipated special legislative session in December.
Members of Oregon's Housing Committee are seeking a six-month extension to the state's moratorium on residential and commercial evictions ahead of its expiration on December 31. The committee also wants to create a Landlord Compensation Fund which would take $100 million from Oregon's general fund to help residents pay back rent.
Applications for receiving the funds would be filed by landlords on behalf of their tenants and also require them to forgive 20% of tenants' back rent up front. Landlords may choose between applying to the program or collecting back rent on their own.
The plan also has tenants submitting a sworn statement that they experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent Aspen Institute study found that 20% of Oregonian renters are at risk of eviction when the moratorium expires.
On Monday, Oregon Housing and Community Services Department Chief Financial Officer Caleb Yant reported that a quarter of Oregonians were spending half their income on rent before the pandemic.
State Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, championed the plan as a fair compromise. Landlords and tenants testifying at Monday's public hearing said otherwise.
"Housing providers are experiencing complete or partial loss of income due to the resident’s inability or refusal to pay rent," said Jason Miller, executive director of the Oregon Rental Housing Association. "Yet housing providers are required to pay mortgages, expenses, maintenance, and property tax, causing some housing providers to sell their properties, reducing the inventory of rental homes available.”
Landlord groups have also balked at forgiving 20% of tenants' back rent while tenants argued the plan concedes too much to housing providers.
Katrina Holland, executive director of Oregon's homeless housing program, JOIN, said as much in her testimony to lawmakers.
"This bill mandates that a tenant attest to the person they owe thousands of dollars to, that also has the power to make them homeless, by the way, that they can’t continue to pay rent anymore and that they qualify for the moratorium," Holland said. "My experience as a previous renters rights advocate reminds me that many times these types of conversations escalate into harassment and invite unwanted targeting.”
Holland also emphasized that tenants with a recorded eviction stand at greater risk for homelessness.
A National Housing Law Project survey of 100 legal aid and civil rights attorneys in 38 states found that 10% of tenants have legal representation compared to 90% of landlords.
In her testimony to lawmakers, Jenny Lee, deputy director at Coalition of Communities for Color, stressed that evicted tenants who double up with family and friends will put themselves at risk for infection during the pandemic.
Lee further urged lawmakers to consider the psychological toll widespread evictions could have on large families.
“These evictions, we talk about them like they’re one moment in time, and housing instability is just a barrier that can be overcome, it might be temporary or passing,” Lee said. “An episode of a child experiencing homelessness is one that they will never forget and they will always carry that.”
While Fahey has acknowledged the plan is a work in progress with room for amendments, she is urging the legislature to move quickly.
"The consequences of not acting before the expiration of the eviction moratorium would be catastrophic," Fahey said.
Gov. Kate Brown has not yet signaled whether she will convene a third special session this year for sure despite Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek's support for the idea.
The Oregon legislature will otherwise have to wait until January 19 to reconvene.