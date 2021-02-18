A row of housing units supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for survivors of Oregon's 2020 wildfires in Mill City, Oregon. The makeshift trailer park is home to 13 units as of February 2021. Each unit allows occupants to stay for a maximum 18 month period which began on September 15, 2020 after the wildfires were declared a federal emergency by the Trump administration. Occupants are still responsible for paying utility bills.