(The Center Square) — In a contentious vote on Monday, Oregon lawmakers passed a $200 million aid package aimed at reimbursing local governments for personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 expenses.
The state’s Joint Special Committee on Coronavirus Response passed the aid package in a 12-7 margin with one member abstaining.
Monday’s vote follows a bipartisan letter signed by 45 Oregon lawmakers sent late Friday to Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, and Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, to pay out the $200 million to local governments.
Oregon received $1.39 billion in federal aid through the CARES Act in April on the condition that it pay out 45 percent of that amount to local governments – or roughly $625 million, according to U.S. Treasury guidelines. Any funds not used by Dec. 30 of this year must be returned to the federal government.
The state’s Joint Emergency Board instead allocated $450 million for state expenses, $415 million for local governments and indigenous tribes, and put another $525 million in reserve.
Of the $415 million for local governments, state lawmakers divided up $200 million for reimbursing local governments, $15 million for reimbursing tribes, and another $200 million for local governments to pay for COVID-19 expenses such as personal protection equipment, contact tracing, testing, and farmworker field sanitation.
In the joint letter to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday, the Oregon League of Cities claimed that only $46 million has been released to cities, counties and districts to date.
“City leaders are on the front lines of the response to this pandemic, know the issues in our communities, and desperately want to partner with the state to help Oregonians cope with both the health and economic effects of this catastrophe,” LOC Executive Director Mike Cully said in a statement. “Without allowing cities to spend our share of federal funds based on the specific needs in our individual communities, this partnership is not possible.”
Brown has suggested that the state will make up the difference through expenditures on local governments' behalf, apparently without their control.
Portland was awarded $114 million, while Washington and Multnomah counties received $105 million and $28 million, respectively.
Brown, Courtney and Kotek all signed a joint letter in May asking the city to spend at least 75 percent of its CARES money on “public health purposes” related to COVID-19.
Portland officials have argued the city’s large population of more than 654,000 and its burgeoning homeless population of 3,800 justify its sizable state allowance.
The city's expenditures include $20 million toward the Multnomah County Public Health Department, $37.4 million for housing stability and assistance, $4.4 million for arts and culture, and $19.1 million for homeless services.
During Monday’s committee meeting, Oregon lawmakers one again voiced months-long frustrations over the process of picking winners and losers in the state’s struggling economy.
State Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, voted against the package, arguing that the state’s relief to urban counties have come at the expense of its more disadvantaged rural counties.
“It’s troubling me that the leaders I would turn to are scratching their head,” Smith said. “I cannot wrap my arms around why over the last several months we have not been able to reach consensus over this issue and other issues with our cities and counties. I view our cities and counties as partners, not as constituents. And I can’t understand why like minds cannot sit around a table and come to a reasonable conclusion with people that are our partners.”
Courtney voiced frustration over what he described as the “drumbeat narrative” of the legislature politicizing its CARES Act spending efforts.
“I don’t think anything has been done to intentionally hurt cities or hurt counties at all,” Courtney said.
Courtney pointed to his own home county, Marion, whose June unemployment rate stood at 10 percent. The county also reported a 8.1 percent positive COVID-19 test rate on Monday.
“My county is struggling mightily and has from day one and yet I can’t say that the state has ignored my county,” Courtney said. “I feel like I’ve been beaten over the head about this issue over, and over, and over again.”
In a heated exchange, Courtney argued further the state is working as well as it can with the federal funds it was given, and he had no way to grow the state’s federal money pot.
“I’m not God,” Courtney said. “I don’t have any magic dust.”
Kotek sought to ease tensions, saying there are no easy solutions to the state’s financial woes without more federal stimulus from Congress.
“There was never an agreement completely on how the local government pot should be done,” Kotek said. “This is an ongoing, evolving problem that we’re all trying to deal with and I think we all need to be flexible. No one’s trying to disenfranchise anyone and we have limited pots of money.”
Oregon is looking at an estimated $1.2 billion annual budget hole with a statewide unemployment rate of 11.2 percent in June.
Over the course of its second special session this year, Oregon lawmakers balanced the budget in part by making a $362 million cut to general funds while protecting the state’s $9 billion education fund.