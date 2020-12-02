(The Center Square) – A federal judge found the city of Portland in contempt of a restraining order regarding the use of non-lethal munitions three times just four days after it was issued.
The decision concerned a June 30 protest at the Portland Police Association headquarters where some 200 to 250 demonstrators were confronted by 20 Oregon State Police officers clad in body armor and riot gear.
Witness testimony to the court claimed protesters gathered around the building singing and chanting. At least one garbage can fire was lit in the street, one person testified, while several water bottles were thrown at officers.
According to court documents and witness testimony, the protest lasted minutes before the officers present declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.
Officers allegedly used paper spray and 40mm rubber bullets against protesters there, leaving many with severe bruises, court documents showed.
The incident followed a June 26 restraining order from U.S. District Court Judge Marco Hernandez which banned police from using such non-lethal weapons against passive resistors.
On June 9, Hernandez restricted Portland police from using tear gas under less than life-threatening circumstances prior to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's ban of the practice.
Activist group Don’t Shoot Portland filed a lawsuit against the city alleging that officers violated that court order nine times.
In a 22-page ruling on Monday, Hernandez expressed sympathy for the chaotic situations Portland police officers often find themselves in during protests.
“Individuals in crowds of otherwise peaceful protestors and activists have lit fires and launched bottles, cans, rocks, and fireworks from great distances at police officers,” Hernandez wrote. “Officers have responded with significant force in wielding batons against protestors and deploying scores of less-lethal munitions, including CS gas [tear gas]. Both sides have caused significant injuries.”
In situations where protesters kicked tear gas canisters back at officers, officers were justified in using such force, Hernandez wrote on Monday.
However, Hernandez identified three actions by police that night which violated his order.
In two of those actions, Officer Brent Taylor shot 15 non-lethal rounds at protesters carrying a banner believing it was a weapon, according to court documents.
“Officer Taylor testified that he deployed his FN303 [less lethal rifle] against an individual holding onto a banner because he believed the banner would later be used as a weapon,” Hernandez wrote. “But none of the circumstances cited by Officer Taylor suggested that this banner was a weapon or would be imminently used by protestors as a weapon."
Taylor also fired rubber rounds at a protester who was trying to pull a roller skater back towards demonstrators and away from police. The officer testified that he presumed the skater was under arrest by nearby officers.
“At no point does an officer declare that the skater is under arrest,” Hernandez wrote. “Though undoubtedly a chaotic and difficult moment for an officer in his position, the evidence shows that Officer Taylor did not deploy his FN303 [less lethal rifle] in response to active aggression or to prevent the use of a higher level of force.”
“Rubber bullets and other impact munitions have been used, more often than not, against people who are engaged only in passive resistance, if any resistance at all,” Hernandez continued. “Individual law breakers in the crowd of protesters are merely the excuse used for imposing group punishment."
A second officer was found by Hernandez to be out of line for firing several non-lethal rounds at a person picking up an unidentified object off the ground.
Don't Shoot Portland has called on the city to ban certain non-lethal munitions, compensation for injured protesters, and require that their use be specifically authorized in every instance by Wheeler or another elected city leader.
The group has also demanded that all members of law enforcement who violated Hernandez's order be banned from riot control.
Wheeler responded positively to Hernandez's decision in a statement on Monday.
"I want to thank the Court for its thoughtful opinion," Wheeler said. "I am committed to improving policing in our city. Where the Court found errors we will implement changes."
Hernandez will convene with both parties once more to decide if any penalties against the city are to be issued.