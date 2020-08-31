(The Center Square) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's plan to bolster Portland's policing efforts is facing statewide pushback from local law enforcement, according to statements released early Monday evening.
Following the deadly shooting of a Patriot Prayer supporter in downtown Portland during last week's pro-Trump rally, Brown announced a plan calling on nearby police departments to send officers to assist the Portland Police Bureau in patrolling ongoing protests.
Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts declined Brown's request in a letter sent on Monday.
“Increasing law enforcement resources in Portland will not solve the nightly violence and now, murder,” Roberts said. “The only way to make Portland safe again, is to support a policy that holds offenders accountable for their destruction and violence.”
Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett said his office would not deploy deputies to Portland in light of the "uncertain legal landscape" and "intense scrutiny on use of force."
The Oregon Association of Police Chiefs statement said it would only offer unclear "guidance and support" to the bureau.
"Unfortunately, due to the lack of support for public safety operations, the associated liability to agencies who would be assisting in Portland and the lack of accountability for those arrested committing criminal acts, we cannot dedicate our limited resources away from the communities we serve," the association wrote.
Brown's office did not express concern about Monday's news and said the plan allowed for some flexibility.
"It is up to each county to determine the personnel and resources they have available to volunteer for this effort," a statement from Brown's office said.
Brown announced on Sunday she will be ordering the Oregon State Police to return to the city after they ended their guard duty at the city's federal courthouse over two weeks ago.
The news comes as Brown also extended the state's moratorium on foreclosures to December 31, mere hours before its expiration on Monday.
Brown's office said in a news release that she will be working with landlords and renters to come up with a long-term economic solution on back payments. The foreclosure moratorium was sued by a number of Oregonian banks on its constitutional grounds back in early August.
Oregon's moratorium on rent evictions expires on September 30.